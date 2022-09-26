Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for attack inside victim’s home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man attacked a victim who was inside his own home on Wednesday and stole the victim’s cell phone, Sioux Falls Police said. Police said Edward Cottier Jr., 35, repeatedly punched the victim and hit the victim with a baseball bat.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say a woman notified officers that a man in his car had been stalking her and fondling himself while she was trying to park her car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was on her lunch break on Tuesday...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Property owners frustrated with thefts
After another reported break-in to personal property late last week, local authorities are reminding residents and business owners to take extra precautions with their homes and businesses. Both Flandreau Chief of Police Zach Weber and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman confirm that overnight thefts primarily are once again on the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for suspect who fired shots at occupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were sustained in the incident, but officers are looking for a suspect who fired two shots at an occupied house. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call from the victims, saying they heard gunshots around...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man and woman force entry into Sioux Falls apartment while fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an attempted traffic stop, two people fled police forced their entry into an apartment. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a patrol officer witnessed people trying to push a car out of an intersection on Monday afternoon in northeast Sioux Falls that most likely had been experiencing mechanical issues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that car, and when the vehicle failed to stop for three blocks, the deputy sounded the siren. The driver then pulled over, and two individuals fled the scene while one stayed with the car.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
