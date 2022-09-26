Read full article on original website
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro goes global, here’s how it compares to the competition
It had been more than two years since HUAWEI launched a new Mate series smartphone in Europe, and yesterday, the company unveiled the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro out of nowhere. The new smartphone from HUAWEI packs flagship specs, a premium build, and a pro-grade camera setup. Carrying a hefty price tag of €1,299 for the base variant, the Mate 50 Pro goes against the likes of HUAWEI's own P50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In this comparison guide, let's first take a look at what the Mate 50 Pro has to offer and how it compares to the smartphones from other Android manufacturers.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
It's official: Google's 'Made by Google' event will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 10 AM ET (7 AM ET), where it will officially launch new Pixel and Nest hardware products. While the Pixel 7 series will be the main attraction, Google will also launch its first-ever Pixel Watch and some Nest and Chromecast products along with it. And like every other smartphone launch nowadays, many leaks, rumors, and news about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series have surfaced ahead of its official announcement next week.
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iMac, OnePlus 10T, Arlo security cameras, and more
You can currently save $100 on a new 24-inch iMac, as this 2021 model is now available for $1,350. This M1-powered all-in-one Mac comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s first generation M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You also get color matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, a power cord, and a power adapter. Just don’t go for the Silver or Green color options, as those variants aren’t receiving a special discount.
Should you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch?
Amazfit unveiled the brand new GTR 4 smartwatch at IFA 2022. The new watch comes with several new and improved features and an entirely new design. It not longer features the sporty looks, compared to the Amazfit GTR 3, and the watch is still capable of running for more than two weeks on a single charge. You may be wondering whether you should pick it up over the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch SE 2, and that’s why we’re here to help you find the answers you’re looking for.
Get an iPhone 12 and other great Apple devices on sale today
We have fantastic news for those Apple fans who want to upgrade their devices without having to commit to monthly installments or paying top dollar, as today, you can score great savings on several iPhone and Apple Watch models, where you will find the iPhone 12 selling for as low as $440, and the Apple Watch Series 6 going for $240 in refurbished condition.
These are the best Chromebooks in 2022
Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, and they have become the primary devices for millions of people around the world, as we were all at home, working, studying, and trying to live our lives. Chromebooks come in various packages, and while some are outright cheap and feel like a toy, there are some very premium and high-quality machines out there that deserve a lot of credit. In this guide, we collected some of the best Chromebooks that money can buy in 2022.
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Apple AirPods Pro, Laptop backpacks, and more
We start today’s best deals selection with many affordable devices that have become even more compelling after the latest savings. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just $539 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This model usually sells for $700, meaning you can get one and keep $91 in your pocket. The Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest version of the latest Galaxy Tab S lineup, and it comes with an 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an all-day battery, and an S Pen in the box.
The 9 best MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The addition of MagSafe on iPhone created space for a whole new set of products in the market. The feature brings an additional layer of convenience allowing you to attach wallets, chargers, power banks and stands. Unfortunately putting a case onto your phone weakens the magnetic pull it has on such accessories; this is where MagSafe cases come into the picture.
LG’s UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is getting up to $700 savings right now
Getting the perfect TV for your media center may not be easy, as there are tons of amazing smart TVs to choose from. However, you can make your job easier by narrowing down your options to only include some of the best names in the game. Yes, you may want to consider Sony and Samsung, but your best choice may come from LG, as the latest deals will help you get a new UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV starting at $1,097.
VIZIO’s OLED Premium 4K Smart TV comes with HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and $240 savings
Amazon’s latest deals will get you great savings on the 55-inch model of the VIZIO OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, which lets you take one home for just $960. This outstanding smart TV usually sells for $1,200, which means that you can keep $240 in your bank account, making it a great choice for those who want to take their media experiences to the next level.
TREBLAB Z7 PRO are receiving a 31 percent discount, wireless earbuds and speakers are also on sale
TREBLAB is a well-known tech company that specializes in making headphones, speakers, and other great devices designed to deliver outstanding audio quality. The brand’s primary goal is to give its users an exceptional sound experience. The best part is that this company makes high-quality tech that doesn’t break the bank, and with Amazon’s latest deals, you can get your hands on a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO and other great products for less.
