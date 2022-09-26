Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Sr. Center Helping With Medicare Enrollment
The Bond County Senior Center in Greenville is now scheduling appointments for open enrollment in the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug program. Melissa Marti, executive director of the senior center, reported extra help will be provided for seniors to compare the 2023 Medicare plans. Appointments will be conducted in person...
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
wgel.com
Personnel Action From Unit One Board Meeting
At its recent meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on personnel items. Vacancies in high school boys’ basketball and cheerleading positions were filled. The board hired Brian Cook as the high school boys’ basketball head coach, and Kevin Hartmann and Keith Scoggins as basketball...
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
wgel.com
Yard Sales
The City of Coffeen will have Fall City Wide Yard Sales Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. Maps are available at businesses in Coffeen.
wgel.com
LRCF Holds Luminary Ceremony
The luminary program, “A Night To Honor and Remember,” was held Saturday evening on the Bond County Courthouse lawn by the Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Community members gathered to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and recognize area residents currently facing the disease. Two-hundred...
wgel.com
Praise In The Park
Praise in the Park, featuring contemporary Christian music with Jonathan McCammon, begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Breese North Side Park main pavilion.
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames
A fire broke out at a well-known bakery in the Metro East area, which left heavy damage to the business.
Cahokia HS on lockdown after third threat this week
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Cahokia High School is on lockdown Wednesday. This comes after they’ve received a threat via airdrop three times this week. The first came on Monday, then again Tuesday, and now on Wednesday. FOX 2 was notified of Wednesday’s lockdown at about 1 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis And Montrose Firefighters Respond To Multi-Semi Accident On Westbound I-70
From The Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/27/2022 at 18:08 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded automatic aid to Montrose FPD to a reported two to three semi tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 105 in the construction zone. Investigation by first arriving units from...
Smoke clears at industrial park fire nearly 14 hours later
After keeping fire crews busy for nearly 14 hours, an industrial park fire in Sauget that filled the air with smoke is finally out.
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Two St. Louis Catholic High Schools to close
The Archdiocese of St. Louis has informed St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain High Schools this is their final school year. Both will shut down as part of the local Catholic church’s All Things New restructuring plan.
advantagenews.com
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Offer $1,000 For Tip Leading to Arrest of Rural Jerseyville Man
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers of Jersey & Greene counties is giving out $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest of a man wanted for multiple crimes across several counties. Two Rivers is seeking the whereabouts of 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of rural Jerseyville. Krueger is wanted on multiple felonies in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Two Rivers says that he is also wanted in connection to and questioning for multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
