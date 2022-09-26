Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
One injured, one killed in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman was killed, and a 36-year-old man was injured in a crash near Byron Center last Friday afternoon on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Drive. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when the man driving a pickup...
iheart.com
Wyoming crash leaves one injured
WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says one person was injured in a crash Monday morning at the Burlingame Avenue and 28th Street intersection around 4:30 a.m. The intersection was closed while authorities worked to investigate and clear the scene. WDPS Sgt. Rory Allen says a woman...
iheart.com
Horse euthanized after testing positive for EEE in Eaton County
LANSING (WOOD-AM) - Michigan's third Eastern Equine Encephalitis case has been identified in Eaton County. State Veterinarian Nora Wineland says a 2-year-old horse tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness and was put down after showing neurological symptoms. Cases have also been confirmed in Saint Joseph and Roscommon counties.
Comments / 0