There's An Extravagant 100,000 Sq. Ft. Spa Castle In Texas With 10 Different Saunas To Try

If you're looking for the most tranquil getaway where you can escape the real world and have yourself pampered, there's a spa in Texas that has gained quite the popularity for its expansive amenities and opulent architecture.

The 100,000 sq. ft. of relaxing exuberance that is Spa Castle Texas in Carrollton, TX allows guests to experience traditional forms of wellness spas you could find in Europe and Asia, and has been a popular DFW establishment for about 10 years.

It's located right outside of Dallas and there are so many treatments and facilities to indulge in that will have you feeling like a new person. There's everything from various massage styles with sessions starting at $100, to facials or manicure and pedicure packages.

During your visit, you won't run out of things to do. You can flit between the several indoor and outdoor pools, the dining spots like the Maru Sushi bar or Castle Café, and maybe even get a workout in at the gym, all while bettering your physical and social well-being.

This place is meant for lazing about between different things like the 10 different steamy saunas to choose from including a sauna room plated with real gold, a color therapy room, and a Himalayan salt room.

You can also spend some time in areas like the outdoor waterfall Mystic pool and follow it up with a cocktail at the in-pool Aqua Bar. The spa has a three-drink maximum policy.

You'll literally be living your best life.

You don't have to book a treatment to be able to enjoy the establishment, though, as there is a $40 general admission fee required if you only want to explore things.

The spa is available to people of all ages, but certain areas do require people to be completely undressed to honor traditional bath culture. It's a common practice so humans can avoid the warmer temperatures drawing out chemicals from their clothing and having the toxins seep into their open pores.