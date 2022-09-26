ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Wishes to Take 'Back' Late Mistake

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bitbE_0iB6LHGj00

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie admits he would have done things differently in the closing seconds of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie was out of breath in the visiting locker room on Sunday following the team's 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins. The heat and humidity seemed to have taken a real toll on him and the rest of the team.

"It was exhausting," he said. "We were just trying to fight through, be resilient. We had guys cramping - even myself - guys cramping, guys tired ... We were just trying to do the best we can to get the ball down the field and get some points on the board."

And in a game that came down to the closing seconds, it seemed as if all the heat made McKenzie and the Bills just a second too slow on the potential game-winning drive.

With 18 seconds left, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen escaped pass-rush pressure before dumping off a short pass to McKenzie, who darted toward the sidelines to get out of bounds and stop the clock. The Bills, who had no timeouts left, were trying to get as close as possible for kicker Tyler Bass to attempt a long field goal.

But McKenzie was tackled by multiple Miami defenders before he could reach the sideline. He attempted to fight for extra yardage instead of settling for getting out at around the 45-yard line.

"If I could take it back, I'd probably just go up field, get down, put it on the hash myself, and then live to fight another down," McKenzie said.

Nine seconds remained once he was tackled, but he seemed to hesitate for a split second once he got up, costing Buffalo a potential chance at getting the spike off.

"I was trying to get out of bounds," McKenzie said. "I knew T Bass' range, so I was trying to get out of bounds and also get up field. It was nine seconds left, I was trying to get to the hash and I kinda got bumped and threw the ball at the ref. And it just went down from there."

McKenzie finished with seven catches for 76 yards and one of only two touchdowns for Buffalo.

The Bills wouldn't have been in a situation to win the game in the closing seconds without him. But depending on how you look at it, they could have lost their chance at 3-0 because of him.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

You're a member of Bills Mafia. Hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss

One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game

An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Surprising Detail Emerges From Tom Brady, Gisele Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly having some marital problems. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married for more than a decade. They have two children together. However, heading into the 2022 NFL season, Brady and Gisele are reportedly having some issues. Many...
TAMPA, FL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
838
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy