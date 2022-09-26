ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
psuvanguard.com

Portland's downtown struggles to bring back visitors

A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
WWEEK

Portland Isn't a Dumpster Fire. It's Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Channel 6000

University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Sandelie Golf Course set to close for the winter, undergo renovations

After 53 years in business, the golf course in West Linn will reopen with new ownership and layout.It's your last chance to play a round at Sandelie Golf Course, for now. The 18-hole course near Wilsonville in West Linn is set to close on Sept. 29 after it went up for sale last year. The new owner plans to spend the winter building a restaurant, bar and putting course, current owner Keith Kaiser said. "Part of the property is going to be repurposed as golf, and the new owner has plans for a short course," Kaiser said. "He'll...
KGW

Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

Community Policy