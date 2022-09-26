Read full article on original website
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
healthleadersmedia.com
Why It's Time to Integrate Behavioral and Physical Health
Plan sponsors, payers, and third-party administrators owe it to our members and physician partners to encourage further behavioral/physical health integration in our practice networks. Editor's note: Nancy Klotz, MD, is the chief medical officer at Brighton Health Plan Solutions. If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, it's the importance...
MedicalXpress
The importance of nutrition and physical activity for cancer patients and their caregivers
It is well known that a healthy diet and physical activity are beneficial to cancer survivorship. But support for the physical and dietary health of caregivers of cancer patients is just as important and often overlooked. There is significant evidence showing the benefits of physical activity and healthy dietary intake for both cancer patients and their caregivers. A recently published study, led by researchers from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, explored physical activity and nutrition-related beliefs, behaviors and challenges of cancer patients and their caregivers, to inform future development of wellness interventions for both groups.
6 Groups Making Mental Health Care More Accessible to People of Color
Here are some organizations working to bridge the mental health care gap.
Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health
Yoga at work and stress management courses for workers could help reduce mental illness in the workplace, global health leaders have said.The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said that all managers should undergo mental health training to enable them to help their employees.The WHO, along with the International Labour Organisation, has set out new policy documents on what can be done to help improve mental health in the workplace.It’s time to focus on the detrimental effect work can have on our mental health. The wellbeing of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health can also have...
YOGA・
News-Medical.net
Collaborative, home-based palliative care may improve end-of-life outcomes for people with chronic heart failure
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative, home-based palliative care were less likely to die in hospital and more likely to die at home than people who received usual care, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220784. In Ontario between 2010 and 2015, 75% of...
Psych Centra
How to Talk About Your Mental Health with Your Employer
Learning how to talk about your mental health with your employer can be an invaluable skill that encourages contentment and productivity in your workplace — and at home. For many people, leaving the frustrations of work at work can be challenging. Oftentimes, when you feel a day’s worth of negative emotions on the job, those emotions can follow you into your private life.
MedicalXpress
Health care workers need better training to support immigrants' mental health needs, study shows
As the immigrant population in the U.S. grows, so does the need for mental health care in the communities where they live—a problem spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study from Rice University and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio finds health care workers need better training on communication, mental health and culture to support immigrant mental health needs.
How Remote Care Combats the Medical-Staff Burnout Crisis
Telemedicine is helping to battle the post-pandemic medical staffing crisis.
insightscare.com
Psychedelic Treatment: A Modern Approach to Mental Health
Psilocybin, a mushroom-like drug – has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of depression and anxiety. In recent years, psychedelic treatment has been approved to be a “breakthrough therapy” for treating depression. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration classified ‘psilocybin’ as an effective drug to be used in psychedelic treatment in approaching mental illness and mental health conditions.
BBC
Collective failure in substance misuse care, report finds
People experiencing mental ill health along with substance misuse problems are being failed by support services across Scotland, a report has found. The Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) said guidance and standards set out nationally were not being followed at a local level. The "collective failure" was having a direct impact...
Mental health crisis in Latino communities prompts push for accessible treatment
Amid growing concerns over mental health among Latinos, there is a new push to provide access to treatment and create safe conversations within communities.
Psychiatric Times
Lessons Learned in Disaster Mental Health: The Earthquake in Armenia and Beyond
Jason L. Millman, Alan M. Steinberg, PhD , Armen K. Goenjian, MD, LDFAPA, FACGS. This book provides a comprehensive overview of the most sustained comprehensive mental health recovery and research program implemented after a natural disaster. On December 7, 1988, a strong trembler of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale...
psychreg.org
The Link Between Dental Health and Mental Health
What is the connection between oral health and mental health? Well, we can look at it this way: oral health influences general and mental health; thus, excellent oral health is needed for excellent general health and mental health. Without excellent oral health, an individual is bound to experience a drop in mental health. Similarly, poor mental health can result in bad oral health.
hippocraticpost.com
Shifts in the clinical landscape of autism
Shifts in the clinical landscape of autism: The therapeutic setting has changed for autism. Where once we would treat and instruct autistics on the basis that we knew best, that we were the ‘expert’, that ‘evidence-based behavioral practice’ was king, now we have to rethink who we are and what we do in a clinical setting.
care.com
12 resources for supporting Latinx parents in pregnancy, birth and the postpartum
The Latinx community faces a growing number of concerns when it comes to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum — concerns which can complicate an otherwise joyful time for any pregnant Latina or postpartum parent. Some of these issues may be ingrained in culture, or related to socioeconomics, while others may stem from generations of systemic racism.
