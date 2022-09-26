ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Monty Williams Discusses Deandre Ayton at Suns Media Day

By Donnie Druin
 2 days ago

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on his and center Deandre Ayton's relationship at the team's media day on Monday.

Phoenix Suns basketball is nearly here.

The team held their Media Day on Monday with training camp set to commence tomorrow on Sept. 27.

Early October will see preseason games begin, and before you know it, the Suns will be hosting the Dallas Mavericks to begin the opening of the 2022-23 season.

Once the ball is tipped, we'll (momentarily) will be treated with the luxury of talking actual basketball after an offseason that had the rumor mill churning at record pace.

One of those storylines was built from before the season officially ended in Phoenix thanks to head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton, who were spotted visibly arguing back and forth during the Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

The situation spilled into the offseason when Ayton hit restricted free agency, although he ultimately is back in Phoenix after the Suns matched Indiana's offer sheet for the big man.

During his press conference, Williams addressed his free agency and their relationship:

Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Talks Deandre Ayton Offseason Drama (; 1:23)

