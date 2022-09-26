ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

natickreport.com

Beaver battle ongoing along Natick’s Hunnewell Town Forest trail

The beavers that live alongside the Hunnewell Town Forest trail off of Oak Street in Natick haven’t been backing down from the challenges of those breaching their dam over the past month in Little Jennings Pond. As the town’s Conservation Commission indicated at its Aug. 11 meeting, the Natick...
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

A magical night at Natick Farm Harvest Dinner fundraiser

Spirits were high at the Natick Community Organic Farm Harvest Dinner fundraiser, the first large-scale in-person event at NCOF in three years. The evening was a chance for the community to join together for a fabulous, locally sourced meal prepared by chef Dave Becker’s team from Sweet Basil in Needham and Juniper in Wellesley.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Water ban lift on Natick agenda

Natick, which put restrictions in place on non-essential outdoor water use during mid-summer, plans to discuss a lift of that ban on Wednesday at the Select Board meeting. Thinking we might need to put up a “Town water in use” sign in our yard (not that we water the lawn anyway).
NATICK, MA
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
WCVB

State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman

BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Demolition company fined $1.2M for violations after Government Center worker death

BOSTON -- A Brockton-based demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died at the Government Center parking garage work site earlier this year. The Department of Labor released new details about the work conditions that led up to the accident. On March 26, a heavy equipment operator who had started demolition on a concrete beam, told the foreman they had concerns about the floor's safety. Despite these concerns, another worker, Peter Monsini, was assigned to operate the excavator, according to OSHA. The floor collapsed, sending Monsini and the 11,000-pound excavator into...
BOSTON, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian's path flown to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the path ofHurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter are taking in dozens of homeless cats to get them out of the path of the storm and to make room for other animals that may be displaced by Ian.
BOSTON, MA

