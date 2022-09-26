BOSTON -- A Brockton-based demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died at the Government Center parking garage work site earlier this year. The Department of Labor released new details about the work conditions that led up to the accident. On March 26, a heavy equipment operator who had started demolition on a concrete beam, told the foreman they had concerns about the floor's safety. Despite these concerns, another worker, Peter Monsini, was assigned to operate the excavator, according to OSHA. The floor collapsed, sending Monsini and the 11,000-pound excavator into...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO