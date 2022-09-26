Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
natickreport.com
Beaver battle ongoing along Natick’s Hunnewell Town Forest trail
The beavers that live alongside the Hunnewell Town Forest trail off of Oak Street in Natick haven’t been backing down from the challenges of those breaching their dam over the past month in Little Jennings Pond. As the town’s Conservation Commission indicated at its Aug. 11 meeting, the Natick...
natickreport.com
A magical night at Natick Farm Harvest Dinner fundraiser
Spirits were high at the Natick Community Organic Farm Harvest Dinner fundraiser, the first large-scale in-person event at NCOF in three years. The evening was a chance for the community to join together for a fabulous, locally sourced meal prepared by chef Dave Becker’s team from Sweet Basil in Needham and Juniper in Wellesley.
natickreport.com
Water ban lift on Natick agenda
Natick, which put restrictions in place on non-essential outdoor water use during mid-summer, plans to discuss a lift of that ban on Wednesday at the Select Board meeting. Thinking we might need to put up a “Town water in use” sign in our yard (not that we water the lawn anyway).
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
Framingham City Council Passes Ordinance To Restrict Aggressive Panhandlers
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member City Council passed an ordinance last Tuesday to restrict panhandlers in the City of Framingham. The ordinance has been signed by the Mayor, and will need to be reviewed by the Massachusetts Attorney General, but the new City law stated it is effective immediately. Frustrated...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
WCVB
State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman
BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
Demolition company fined $1.2M for violations after Government Center worker death
BOSTON -- A Brockton-based demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died at the Government Center parking garage work site earlier this year. The Department of Labor released new details about the work conditions that led up to the accident. On March 26, a heavy equipment operator who had started demolition on a concrete beam, told the foreman they had concerns about the floor's safety. Despite these concerns, another worker, Peter Monsini, was assigned to operate the excavator, according to OSHA. The floor collapsed, sending Monsini and the 11,000-pound excavator into...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 25: Panhandler Outside Market Basket; Rollover On 93
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, September 25, 2022:. A car was blocking the entrance to Town Hall. Police was able to get the owner to move the vehicle. (12:58pm) Police received complaint of someone soliciting money by playing an electronic violin...
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.
nbcboston.com
Demolition Company in Fatal Government Center Garage Collapse Fined $1.2M, OSHA Says
The demolition company involved in a fatal Government Center garage collapse in Boston is facing $1.2M in fines for willfully exposing workers to hazards, according to OSHA. The agency said the company, JDC Demolition Co. Inc., failed to train workers adequately and ignored their safety concerns. A portion of the...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
WCVB
Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian's path flown to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the path ofHurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter are taking in dozens of homeless cats to get them out of the path of the storm and to make room for other animals that may be displaced by Ian.
