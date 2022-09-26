Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Indiana Ballet Conservatory to present ‘Bordeaux and Ballet’
Indiana Ballet Conservatory Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva figures wine and ballet are a perfect mix. “I am very excited about our fundraiser ‘Bordeaux and Ballet,’ as this is an exclusive preview of our annual production, ‘The Nutcracker,” the Carmel resident said. “The Nutcracker” is set for Nov. 26-27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a special accompaniment by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. Step outside the Palladium, and the Christkindlmarkt is in full swing, adding to the festive holiday spirit and making this a great tradition for all families.”
Current Publishing
Indiana Wind Symphony to visit Studio Theater
The Studio Theater in Carmel is the quaintest of musical venues, seating approximately 200 spectators. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, the Indiana Wind Symphony takes center stage at Studio Theater in Carmel with “A Procession, a Festival and a Sinfonia,” seven pieces showcasing anywhere from six to 24 musicians playing at once.
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 27, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” will be presented from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. ‘Rehearsal for Murder’
readthereporter.com
Depot driving downtown delights Carmel crowds, project puts new museum on track
Last Thursday, the Monon Depot in Carmel left on vacation, but according to the Carmel Clay Historical Society (CCHS), it will return when the time is just right. CCHS officials say the company that moved the Depot did an amazing job and gave great care to the building. Everyone along the route seemed to enjoy seeing a large building driving down the street. It’s not something you see every day! CCHS thanks Carmel city officials for the help with planning and execution and to Carmel police officers who led the procession. Updates will be provided when available about the Depot’s incorporation into the upcoming museum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel stampede
Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede. The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate earns spot on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Taylor Koontz, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, earned a spot on Season 22 of “The Voice” during her blind audition that aired Sept. 26 on NBC. All four judges turned around to signify approval of her performance of Lizzo’s song “Cuz I Love You.”
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Alley Cat Lounge is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October. The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February. The Alley Cat Lounge is in...
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Twin Aire neighborhood ready for redevelopment to support change created by justice center
Requests are out for redevelopment ideas in the Twin Aire neighborhood. The city of Indianapolis has two properties it wants to find development solutions for. The southeast side neighborhood has undergone significant changes with the building of the Community Justice Campus. The city’s new justice center includes the county jail, courts, and an intervention center.
Current Publishing
Karting kid: Carmel first-grader off to fast start in racing career
Former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher has watched 7-year-old Reagan Hodges compete in karting and is impressed with her skill. “Potential is hard to see at that (age). What you do see or don’t see is whether they enjoy themselves or not,” said Fisher, who co-owns the Whiteland Raceway Park with her husband, Andy O’Gara. “That’s the one thing you see about Reagan is (that she) truly has fun with it. You can tell she loves to be there at the track and loves being in the kart. That’s the basis for starting a success story. She is on the right track because if you don’t enjoy what you do, you’re not going to be successful at it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Current Publishing
Indy Half Marathon returns to Fort Ben
Thousands of runners will be seen racing on trails that stretch through the City of Lawrence Oct. 1 as the 27th annual Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben returns. The trails and park roads spiral out through the 1,700-acre Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park, known for its blend of historical landmarks and nature landscapes.
Inside Indiana Business
Local theme growing for Indy airport concessions
As the recovery from the pandemic continues, Indianapolis International Airport is moving forward with its plan to bring more local flavor to its concessions offerings. The airport is preparing to open the new Pacers Courtside Club later this week, and new additions are also in the works. It’s all part of the airport’s Concessions Refresh initiative, which was first announced in 2016.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Glass Arts Indiana
‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice, pumpkin pie, and pumpkins all around! Sherman visited a glass pumpkin patch created by Glass Arts Indiana at the Circle City Industrial Complex. For more information about Glass Arts Indiana, click here.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
Indianapolis Recorder
Aviation-themed ice cream shop awarded city’s first Vendor of the Month award
Aviation-themed ice cream shop LiftOff Creamery won the city’s first Vendor of the Month award from the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development. The shop, located at 111 E. 16th St., has been a certified minority business enterprise with the city since 2020. The shop offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice.
Comments / 0