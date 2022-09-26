Read full article on original website
Father who lost son to suicide donates $20,000 to Upstate Psychiatry High Risk Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Psychiatry High Risk Program at Upstate Medical University received a generous $20,000 donation that will continue its mission to help prevent suicide. Robert Helfrich of Baldwinsville lost his 19-year-old son Zach Helfrich to suicide three years ago in 2019. His personal mission since his...
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Wagner
Matchup: #25 Syracuse (4-0) vs Wagner (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 1st. Television: ACC Network Xtra/ESPN+ Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Courtney Lyle, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
Syracuse High School Students Received Racist Shooting Threats
In Syracuse, several students have received racist shooting threats at three high schools. Students at Corcoran High School and Henninger High School received violent threats via text message. The messages said a shooting would occur at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and used “racist language,” according to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The exact language of the text messages was not revealed.
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
Police: Unruly Front Seat Passenger Causes Crash with Injuries on I-81 in Cicero
A Central New York man is under arrest after he allegedly became unruly and caused an accident while he was a passenger in a car. Emergency responders from the State Police and Brewerton Fire Department were called to the scene of a crash on I-81 in Cicero, New York at approximately 9:20pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Syracuse man detained after bringing loaded gun into Frederick Douglass Airport
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
