Hurricane Ian brings powerful storm surge to Gulf Coast, South Florida hit by strong rain and tornadoes
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour after the massive storm...
Florida braces for major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast
As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province,...
What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit
The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
Updated: Here’s what is open and closed in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday
Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as Hurricane Ian moves its way across the state of Florida. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade, Browad and Palm Beach Counties remain under threat of possible tornadoes. For the latest about the storm, follow our live blog here.
Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
Hurricane Ian Live Blog: Tornado confirmed in Broward
The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian was about 20 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and 180 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. The hurricane is moving at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph — a strong Category 3.
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
Ian becomes a hurricane, Lower Keys under tropical storm warning
In the eastern Caribbean Sea, Ian strengthened into a hurricane with winds up to 75 miles an hour early on Monday morning. The category one storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification over the next few days, and it could become a major hurricane off Florida’s Sun Coast by midweek.
School board races in Florida are bolstered by national conservative groups
An education writer with the news organization Politico recently reported that national conservative groups have been pouring money into local school board races across the country, including in Florida. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with reporter Andrew Atterbury about his findings. Andrew, how did you come to report on this particular...
Florida Keys brace for storm surge flooding from Ian
The lower Keys and other parts of Monroe County are preparing for widespread flooding from storm surge as Hurricane Ian passes by, emergency officials said in a Monday morning briefing. High tides are about a foot higher than usual, meaning flooding could reach two feet above a normal high tide,...
Sundial Now: WLRN’s former editorial director talks sense of place and making radio more accessible
Sense of place journalism means capturing the essence of a community while informing and expanding the audience’s view of the world around them. Some examples might be — a documentary remembering Hurricane Andrew, hearing from the people who lived through that storm or learning that in South Florida sometimes the longest line on election day is for cinnamon rolls.
A 'transformational' raise: thousands of public school workers see wages increase to $15 an hour
More than 15,000 workers at public schools across South Florida are in line for a raise: school districts face an Oct. 1 deadline to establish a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, after state lawmakers mandated the pay hike. Members of AFSCME Local 1184, which represents non-instructional staff in Miami-Dade...
