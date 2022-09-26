ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wlrn.org

Florida braces for major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast

As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province,...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit

The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
SARASOTA, FL
wlrn.org

Updated: Here’s what is open and closed in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday

Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as Hurricane Ian moves its way across the state of Florida. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade, Browad and Palm Beach Counties remain under threat of possible tornadoes. For the latest about the storm, follow our live blog here.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Hurricane Ian Live Blog: Tornado confirmed in Broward

The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian was about 20 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and 180 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. The hurricane is moving at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph — a strong Category 3.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Ian becomes a hurricane, Lower Keys under tropical storm warning

In the eastern Caribbean Sea, Ian strengthened into a hurricane with winds up to 75 miles an hour early on Monday morning. The category one storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification over the next few days, and it could become a major hurricane off Florida’s Sun Coast by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

School board races in Florida are bolstered by national conservative groups

An education writer with the news organization Politico recently reported that national conservative groups have been pouring money into local school board races across the country, including in Florida. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with reporter Andrew Atterbury about his findings. Andrew, how did you come to report on this particular...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida Keys brace for storm surge flooding from Ian

The lower Keys and other parts of Monroe County are preparing for widespread flooding from storm surge as Hurricane Ian passes by, emergency officials said in a Monday morning briefing. High tides are about a foot higher than usual, meaning flooding could reach two feet above a normal high tide,...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Sundial Now: WLRN’s former editorial director talks sense of place and making radio more accessible

Sense of place journalism means capturing the essence of a community while informing and expanding the audience’s view of the world around them. Some examples might be — a documentary remembering Hurricane Andrew, hearing from the people who lived through that storm or learning that in South Florida sometimes the longest line on election day is for cinnamon rolls.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
