Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: Early lineup picks to consider ahead of this week's NFL action
Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this weekly column will take an early look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, stars to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 4: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
Three weeks of the 2022 NFL season have now passed, and NFL fans know a lot more about the league's 32 teams than they did in the preseason. NFL DFS aficionados certainly appreciate the extra workload and matchup data when crafting Week 4 lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. It helps when looking for sleepers and stacks that can earn key differentiation in cash games and tournaments alike.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bengals Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 4 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Dolphins and Bengals face each other in Cincinnati to begin Week 4 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there should be some exciting moments for two of the NFL's top wide receiver corps. The game has a favorable Vegas total of 47 points, meaning there are plenty of "must-starts" and a few guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble in season-long fantasy leagues.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (9/28) PREMIUM
It’s a robust MLB DFS main slate tonight. The featured slate includes a dozen games. Additionally, it starts at the standard time of 7:05 pm ET. There’s a vast player pool to sift through on a slate of tonight’s size. Today’s primer will narrow the options to a manageable number.
MLB・
Comments / 0