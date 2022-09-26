ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

By Rebecca Friedman
 2 days ago
Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship .

Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez , stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer.

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears as she debriefed extremely disturbing details of her time as a near-prisoner in her own home.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER REVEALS REAL MOTIVE FOR CRASHING WEDDING TO SAM ASGHARI

"Jesus f*****g Christ... I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week... no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months..." she continued. "No door for privacy... and watched me change naked and shower... every f*****g week [they] took me abruptly off my medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium ."

"I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what the f**k do you think she would do... her family would NEVER allow that," addressed Spears in the lengthy series of now-deleted posts.

The "Gimme More" vocalist didn't hold back on how her family was reacting to her rants, noting "you say do what you want to do now... Really 14 years later after being humiliated... it's way too late for that."

"Again I'd rather stay home and shit in my f*****g pool than join the entertainment business .. the truth is a f****g bitch," she declared, adding, "I'm not going to play the victim."

DID BRITNEY SPEARS SHADE HER SONS IN LATEST INSTAGRAM POST? STAR QUIPS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO 'OFFEND ANYONE' WITH NAKED PHOTOS

The 40-year-old even went on to call out her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake , mentioning how his time in the spotlight was everything Spears wanted for herself .

"I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAS 7 minutes, maybe more," the pop sensation concluded. "My children watched it and said 'Mamma why did they do that?' They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing ."

Spears has yet to post any further information or pictures on social media since her detailed outbreak over the weekend.

Daily Mail reported on the Princess of Pop's long now-deleted Instagram rant.

Comments / 31

Marsha Rayle
2d ago

Britney Britney your angrier is getting the best of you. You have people talking about you instead of talking to you. You are off your medication which you know you are not suppose to be. You know you still want to perform maybe you don't Maybe you should get off social media and focus on your health your marriage and your boys.

Reply(2)
19
Joshua
1d ago

she is venting big time...let's stop judging. let her vent. she has years of hatred built up, like a volcano, let her vent. then later when she's still acting nuts, we'll call her nuts. for now, let her vent.

Reply
5
C2B4ICU
2d ago

people destroy people and its often the people who say they love you! its going to take years to recover from what they did to her and perhaps years before she lets up on the rage that has been building inside her! they did this to her said she was crazy, then treated her like an animal. she is now back in society but angry because of what they did and now everyone looks and go "oh wow she is crazy!" when really she never was to begin with until they made her like such! she been being abused long before she was a star and when she hit it big her narcissistic father became jealous and wanted her money! she suffers from narcissistic abuse. its a hell of a thing to recover from. Its not easy!

Reply(1)
7
