Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel shares how the Vols are spending the bye week following the big Florida victory

Josh Heupel and Tennessee are off this week, but the Vols are still working on how to better finish games like the big win over Florida. “You want to finish the football game with the ball in your hands and take control of the game when you have the opportunity,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Glad we got the first first down, but we need to finish the game with the ball in our hands.”
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker takes humble approach to Heisman Trophy talk: 'It's icing on the cake'

Hendon Hooker is taking the bye week in stride this week as Tennessee enjoys the big win over Florida, but remains committed to working to improve. Hooker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, and was asked about being mentioned for the Heisman Trophy, as he’s played himself into contention for that award. Hooker recalled how he dreamed of being in the hunt for the Heisman.
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC names Players of the Week following Week 4

The rewards and praise for Saturday’s epic victory over Florida keep flowing in for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named SEC Football Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. On the other side of the ball, Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Texas A&M defensive back Antonio...
KNOXVILLE, TN

