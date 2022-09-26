Read full article on original website
Josh Heupel shares how the Vols are spending the bye week following the big Florida victory
Josh Heupel and Tennessee are off this week, but the Vols are still working on how to better finish games like the big win over Florida. “You want to finish the football game with the ball in your hands and take control of the game when you have the opportunity,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Glad we got the first first down, but we need to finish the game with the ball in our hands.”
Hendon Hooker takes humble approach to Heisman Trophy talk: 'It's icing on the cake'
Hendon Hooker is taking the bye week in stride this week as Tennessee enjoys the big win over Florida, but remains committed to working to improve. Hooker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, and was asked about being mentioned for the Heisman Trophy, as he’s played himself into contention for that award. Hooker recalled how he dreamed of being in the hunt for the Heisman.
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
Tennessee-Florida posts the largest viewership across Week 4 by considerable margin
Tennessee’s win over Florida in Week 4 was the most watched from the rivalry in 13 years. The thrilling game was also the most viewed in Week 4 by a considerable margin, amassing 1 million more views than the next-most viewed game, Wisconsin-Ohio State. The game peaked with 6.73...
SEC names Players of the Week following Week 4
The rewards and praise for Saturday’s epic victory over Florida keep flowing in for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named SEC Football Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. On the other side of the ball, Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Texas A&M defensive back Antonio...
