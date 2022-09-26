Read full article on original website
Stefani Danielle Thrower
Stefanie Danielle Thrower, 41, of Woodville, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Stefanie Danielle Thrower was born to Glenda Faye Smith and Samuel James Thrower on December 9, 1980 in Woodville, TX. Stefanie was a loving and free spirited woman who loved her family and friends. Stefanie was a graduate of Woodville High School Class of 1999. Stefanie enjoyed watching her nephew's play all sports. She loved watching her nieces grow up into beautiful young ladies. Stefanie loved her puzzles and word searches books. Stefanie was a member of the Burke Center for many years. They loved and cared for her very much and so did she. Later on she moved to Best Friends from Grapeland, TX. She loved them as well. Stefanie loved her family. If there was anything going on she wanted to be there.
53-Year-Old Stephanie Gillespie Killed After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mauriceville (Mauriceville, TX)
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety have stated that troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange. The incident is reported to have taken place along Texas Highway [..]
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Residents asked to travel with caution as first responders battle 30-acre fire in Buna
BUNA, Texas — First responders are asking residents in Buna to travel with caution as they battle a moving fire. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Buna Fire and Evadale Fire Departments responded to a woods fire near the southside of FM 2246, about one mile off of Highway 62 in Buna, shortly after 3 p.m.
Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route
Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
DPS releases names of man and woman in fatal Tuesday morning crash in Tyler Co
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released the names of a man and woman who were involved in a fatal crash that occurred late Tuesday morning in Tyler County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, Jose Ceniceros, 56, died shortly after arrival by medical helicopter at a Conroe hospital, while Rosalia Medrano, 51, underwent surgery at that same hospital for what was said to be potentially life threatening injuries. Sergeant Clark said that both are from California, which resulted in a delay of their names being released due to law enforcement trying to locate and notify next-of-kin.
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
Motorcyclist flown following Tuesday crash near Evadale
A motorcyclist reportedly suffered head trauma and was flown from the scene of a crash in far south Jasper County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the wreck at about 2:30 on Highway 105 in front of J-3 Metals, just south of Evadale. The Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
Second Beaumont man arrested on federal charges for killing cat after torturing it, setting it on fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man police have been seeking for more than week on federal charges for torturing a cat to death has been arrested. Decorius Mire was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Arthur, according to a news release rom the Beaumont Police Department. Officers...
Jasper trash fire grew out of control
The Jasper Fire Department responded to a trash fire that grew out of control and began spreading shortly before the noon hour on Wednesday at 943 Fred Street. Jasper police officers were first on scene and began trying to get a handle on the blaze with fire extinguishers as it was moving toward a house.
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
Beaumont Police Department hosts 60-hour SWAT course to train, prepare potential members
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department has introduced new hands-on training to help officers tackle worst-case scenarios. The 60-hour SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) training consists of how to run through a hostage situation to how to communicate with a barricaded suspect. Training like these are vital for...
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
