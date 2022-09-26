ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanie Danielle Thrower, 41, of Woodville, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Stefanie Danielle Thrower was born to Glenda Faye Smith and Samuel James Thrower on December 9, 1980 in Woodville, TX. Stefanie was a loving and free spirited woman who loved her family and friends. Stefanie was a graduate of Woodville High School Class of 1999. Stefanie enjoyed watching her nephew's play all sports. She loved watching her nieces grow up into beautiful young ladies. Stefanie loved her puzzles and word searches books. Stefanie was a member of the Burke Center for many years. They loved and cared for her very much and so did she. Later on she moved to Best Friends from Grapeland, TX. She loved them as well. Stefanie loved her family. If there was anything going on she wanted to be there.
