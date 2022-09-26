Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
suntimesnews.com
SGCMH welcomes a familiar face to the medical staff
STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (SGCMH) welcomes Dr. Hannah Kertz, OB/GYN to its medical staff. If her last name sounds familiar, that’s because she was born and raised in Ste. Genevieve. She graduated from Valle Catholic High School in 2010 and stayed close to home....
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Dierbergs markets announce meat recall
A meat recall has been announced at Dierbergs markets.
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Alestle
Preacher’s return to campus brings protest
Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
Comments / 0