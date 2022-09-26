ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

William Davis

Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $1 Billion in Ohio According to Reports

Todd Harrison's tweet on Ohio medical marijuana salesTweet by Todd Harrison. Since dispensaries began taking patients in April 2019, Ohio's legal marijuana sales have reached $1 billion. According to data published on Sunday by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, total sales revenue hit $1,000,047,483 as of September 18 and then increased by an additional $8 million the following week. 10,990,809 pieces of manufactured goods and 118,978 pounds of plant material have been sold thus far.
10TV

Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Person
Mary Lightbody
#Ohio Statehouse#Drug Prices#Prescription Drugs#Canada#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Ohio Legislature#Ohioans#Ohio Board Of Pharmacy#The General Assembly#The Ohio House Health#Canadian
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Bill Could Increase Penalties For Swatting

A bill could be passed to increase the penalties for swatting. That’s when someone make a prank or false call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Via Fox19 In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a […]
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
wosu.org

New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies

When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
