Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $1 Billion in Ohio According to Reports
Todd Harrison's tweet on Ohio medical marijuana salesTweet by Todd Harrison. Since dispensaries began taking patients in April 2019, Ohio's legal marijuana sales have reached $1 billion. According to data published on Sunday by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, total sales revenue hit $1,000,047,483 as of September 18 and then increased by an additional $8 million the following week. 10,990,809 pieces of manufactured goods and 118,978 pounds of plant material have been sold thus far.
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Ohio attorney general candidates on abortion, crime and Title IX
There are six weeks until the midterm election, which will decide key statewide seats like who will serve as Ohio's attorney general.
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
Ex-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo scores legal win as appeals court overturns order to seize $8 million in assets
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A state appeals court panel Tuesday overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets from Sam Randazzo, handing a legal win to the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo, whom...
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
wksu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
wvxu.org
47 Ohio Task Force One members in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian rescue and recovery efforts
As many on the west coast of Florida head north and inland to escape Hurricane Ian, 47 members of Ohio Task Force One are in Florida right now, getting ready to assist with search and rescue units. Jack Reall, the commander of Ohio Task Force One, a group of first...
wvxu.org
New Ohio bill aims to stop active shooter hoaxes and fake emergency reports
Ohio lawmakers have said they want to prevent fake reports of emergencies that cause panic — such as the active shooting hoaxes that took place on Friday — with a bill that would increase penalties for what's known as "swatting." Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is sponsoring that bill...
Cincinnati: Bill Could Increase Penalties For Swatting
A bill could be passed to increase the penalties for swatting. That’s when someone make a prank or false call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Via Fox19 In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a […]
mahoningmatters.com
Ohio voters urged to learn about powers of public officials ahead of midterm elections
We’re 43 days away from the 2022 midterm elections, and advocates are encouraging Ohioans to not only learn more about the candidates on the ballot, but also the importance of the offices they wish to hold. Collin Marozzi, deputy director of the ACLU of Ohio, said state and local...
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
13abc.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
Fox 19
Ohio Board of Education member proposes resolution prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from Title IX protection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Board of Education member proposed a resolution that would prohibit adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections. State Board of Education Member Brendan Shea (District 5), proposed his resolution titled,...
‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states
PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July 2021 to June 2022 in its school book bans index. The bans affect 1,648 titles by 1,261 authors, 290 illustrators, and 18 translators.
wosu.org
New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies
When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
