Oriskany, NY

Kodak to take 700,000 gallons of excess hand sanitizer

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer was flying off the shelves. To keep up with demand, inmates in New York were tasked with producing the state’s own brand, New York State Clean.

Now, some 700,000 gallons of unused sanitizer is sitting at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany. “The pandemic happened, and you can’t fault the state trying to do something to keep people safe and healthy. But I think they over did it,” said state Sen. Joe Griffo, who wants the state to give it away.

“The isopropyl properties of the alcohol could be used in the cosmetic industry and it appears now, Kodak has expressed an interest in this,” Griffo said.

According to officials, Eastman Kodak will transport and recycle 168 trailer loads of materials, including the excess hand sanitizer, as well as tarps, shrink wrap, plastic containers and pallets to the Eastman Business Park in Rochester.

The hand sanitizer will be distilled to extract the alcohol so it can be reused in manufacturing.

“Kodak, along with many other companies, readily responded to the State’s need for isopropyl alcohol that would aid in the production of hand sanitizer,” the company said. “Just as we mobilized to provide this essential ingredient when it was needed, we are now mobilizing our established capabilities to remove and recycle the excess material safely and responsibly.”

“At least now, we are seeing movement to remove this from where they are being stored on a facility outside,” said Griffo. “And then hopefully do it in the most affordable way, and safest way possible.”

