This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways
Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
Gators shake-up defensive depth chart vs. Eastern Washington
Update: Florida has amended its depth chart release and included junior linebacker Diwun Black on the updated depth chart. Florida’s depth chart for Eastern Washington, released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, revealed several alterations to UF’s defense. The Gators will start several players for the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida depth chart: Jack Miller status, new starter at safety revealed ahead of Week 5
Florida released its depth chart for the Gators’ unorthodox Sunday game against Eastern Washington. Among the hum-drum normal routine in the depth chart were some major changes. Among them, backup quarterback Jack Miller is listed questionable and freshman safety Kamari Wilson is getting the starting nod after the Gators...
Florida Moves EWU Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian
The Gators were originally slated to play on Saturday.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast path
After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight south of Gainesville and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 and should continue to deteriorate, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for the the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains 2-point conversion decisions, points to his strategy in those situations
Billy Napier admitted on Monday that Florida made too many mistakes at Tennessee to win the game, and that those mistakes were too much to overcome against a team of that caliber. Napier said the Gators were prepared to compete and embraced the big stage that came with that game.
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane, make landfall in Florida
As Florida prepares for its first major storm of this year’s hurricane season, Gainesville officials urge residents to prepare for heavy rainfall and potential flooding. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm maintains maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph and is expected to reach major hurricane strengths Monday night. AccuWeather said the storm could reach Category 4 wind speeds between 130 and 156 mph.
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
mycbs4.com
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Hurricane Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened two
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
wuft.org
Original Gainesville activists reconvene, continue marijuana decriminalization battle
Loose joints, tattered cushions and a conga drum replicated a famed 1990s Gainesville living room — dubbed Fort Ganja — in downtown Gainesville Saturday. Stocked with more than 1,000 cannabis cigarettes, the city’s original “doobie tosser” was poised to recreate the stunt that led to his arrest and police crackdowns on marijuana 30 years ago.
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update #3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the safety of our neighbors and employees as Hurricane Ian approaches, City offices will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru also will be closed tomorrow through Friday, and GRU has suspended customer disconnections for nonpayment through Sunday, Oct. 2.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
