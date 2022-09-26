ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways

Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
247Sports

Gators shake-up defensive depth chart vs. Eastern Washington

Update: Florida has amended its depth chart release and included junior linebacker Diwun Black on the updated depth chart. Florida’s depth chart for Eastern Washington, released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, revealed several alterations to UF’s defense. The Gators will start several players for the first...
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Gainesville? Here's the latest forecast path

After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight south of Gainesville and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 and should continue to deteriorate, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for the the ...
wuft.org

Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane, make landfall in Florida

As Florida prepares for its first major storm of this year’s hurricane season, Gainesville officials urge residents to prepare for heavy rainfall and potential flooding. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm maintains maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph and is expected to reach major hurricane strengths Monday night. AccuWeather said the storm could reach Category 4 wind speeds between 130 and 156 mph.
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update #3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the safety of our neighbors and employees as Hurricane Ian approaches, City offices will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru also will be closed tomorrow through Friday, and GRU has suspended customer disconnections for nonpayment through Sunday, Oct. 2.
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
