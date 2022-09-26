Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO