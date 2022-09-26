Read full article on original website
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Sky, Netflix Co-Production ‘Predators’ – Global Bulletin
DOCUMENTARY Tom Hardy is set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled “Predators.” Set to launch in December, the series will follow five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia and cheetahs in Tanzania. It also represents Sky’s first co-production with Netflix. The series was produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios in association with Netflix. It will launch on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming platform NOW in December. A Netflix release date...
TODAY.com
Watch the first trailer for HBO’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s highly anticipated “The Last of Us” TV series has released its first official trailer on Monday, giving fans their first look at the adaptation of the popular, post-apocalyptic video game. The show premieres in 2023. Just like the PlayStation video game, “The Last of Us” series...
Every TV Show and Film Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
Perhaps the most highly anticipated title on HBO Max's roster for October is the second season of "The White Lotus."
Why it might be better to wait and watch the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' in batches of episodes, not every week
The three-episode debut of "Andor" highlighted how the narrative will be broken up between blocks of episodes.
Collider
Gaten Matarazzo Is 'My Father's Dragon' in Trailer for Netflix Adaptation
After revealing a first look image back in April, Netflix has shared the official trailer for their upcoming animated feature My Father's Dragon. Adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett's book of the same name, the trailer promises an exciting new adventure the whole family can enjoy. The trailer opens on a...
Netflix Acquires Team Downey’s Robert Downey Sr. Documentary ‘Sr.’ With Plans for an Oscar Push This Season (Exclusive)
Sr., a documentary feature about the maverick independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that was directed by Chris Smith (Fyre) and counts Robert Downey Jr. among its producers, has been acquired by Netflix and will receive a full-fledged Oscar push from the streamer this season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Downey Jr., who attended the film’s world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival (where THR reviewed it as “unique and affecting”), intends to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the project about his father (who died at 85 in July 2021), which will drop on the streamer before...
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators
The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
hypebeast.com
Watch the New Teaser for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’
A new trailer is out for the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a sequel to the eponymous Bleach series based on Tite Kubo’s manga of the same name. It was originally announced in a March 2020 issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump that the manga’s final story arc would receive its own anime.
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
hypebeast.com
Barney's Voice Actors Reveal Death Threats and Rumors in 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Docuseries Trailer
Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary series I Love You, You Hate Me, which focuses on the dark and vile side of the beloved children’s show Barney & Friends. Set to release on October 12, the two-part docuseries will hear the first-hand accounts of the notable...
ComicBook
Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie
Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
hypebeast.com
Denzel Curry Debuts "X-Wing" Visual, Announces 'MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE' Extended Edition With Livestream
Denzel Curry has shared a music video for “X-Wing,” a cut off his latest album MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE which will also release its extended edition and a special livestream. The accompanying visual is directed by Adrian Villagomez and sees the rapper travelling across a Cyberpunk-like...
