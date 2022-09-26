ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
247Sports

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about preparing for Alabama

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fourth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re really excited to play the University of Alabama....
247Sports

Saban Says Arkansas Toughest Alabama Challenge

In Nick Saban’s final post-practice meeting with reporters (and second of the day following the Wednesday Southeastern Conference teleconference) it was primarily about Arkansas. The Crimson Tide (3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play) heads to Fayetteville this week to take on the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) in the CBS...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama

Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas

Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
Kait 8

#19 Arkansas hosts #2 Alabama Saturday afternoon

For the second time this season, a top-25 showdown comes to Fayetteville. No. 20 Arkansas hosts SEC West leader No. 2 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on CBS. The Razorbacks are looking to snap a 14-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. Arkansas’ last win over Alabama came in 2006, when the Hogs pulled out a 24-23 double-overtime victory in Fayetteville. Following last weekend’s loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas stands at 3-1 overall with a 1-1 mark in SEC play. With a win on Saturday, the Razorbacks would improve to 2-1 in league action for the first time since the 2011 campaign.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
