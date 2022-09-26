Read full article on original website
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ episode 4 finally name-drops the character fans have been waiting for
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. Despite front-loading us with a three-part premiere last week, Andor is actually taking something of a slow burn approach with the way it’s folding in its ties to the wider Star Wars universe over time. It took until today’s fourth episode, for example, for Genevieve O’Reilly to show up as Mon Mothma, a character last seen in 2016’s Rogue One. Speaking of which, this same episode also name-dropped another key figure from that movie that fans are eagerly awaiting to make themselves known.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Preview Teases Treason, Death, and Someone Stealing Vhagar
House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” showed us what ten years of toxicity without therapy can do to a family. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) hates her former bestie Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for scheming against her at every turn. Alicent loathes Rhaenyra because she’s terrified the princess will murder Alicent’s kids to secure her path to the Iron Throne. Oh, and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) just decides to murder his own father and brother with a well-timed fire at Harrenhal. HBO’s brand new House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview teases that tensions are only going to boil over more at Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral on Driftmark.
Collider
Samara Weaving to Star in New Action Horror Film 'Azrael'
It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that. star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise. Weaving is...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries
In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too.
TVLine Items: Big Brother Renewed at CBS, The Boys Blooper Reel and More
The Big Brother house will open back up next summer: CBS has renewed the reality competition series for Season 25, it was announced during Sunday’s live finale. (To find out who won Season 24, click here for a full recap.) Host Julie Chen also shared the renewal news, along with casting call info, on Twitter: We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022 Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Minnie Driver will narrate Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff, which is set...
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Hints at 'The Testaments' Storyline
Season 5 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is well underway, bringing the tensions between June Osbourne and Gilead to new heights. Marking the penultimate season of the critically acclimated series, it seems The Handmaid's Tale is already looking ahead to the show's conclusion, with Wednesday's newest episode, "Dear Offred," hinting at a storyline from Margaret Atwood's sequel The Testaments. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 4, "Dear Offred."
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on HBO
Tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower threaten to boil over in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 7, but when does it debut on HBO?
Elite Daily
Taylor's Latest Midnights Tracklist Reveal Includes A Major Question
Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights arrives next month on Oct. 21, but Swift has been doing a good job of drumming up anticipation for the album. First, she announced the album at the VMAs on Aug. 28. More recently, she’s launched a TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem With Me, where the Grammy-winning singer reveals one song from the 13-song tracklist every few days using a bingo machine and numbered balls.
CNET
'Andor' Episode 4 Recap: Star Wars' Rebel Heroes Work in the Shadows
Episode 4 of Star Wars series Andor hit Disney Plus on Wednesday, revealing Cassian's early steps into the rebellion against the totalitarian Galactic Empire after abandoning his family, friends and home in last week's three-episode premiere. The fourth episode also introduces a familiar face in one of the rebellion's greatest heroes, and a new one in the Imperial threat.
Elite Daily
Serena Joy's New Handmaid's Tale Devotee Is Super Sus
Serena Joy was banished to Canada at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 3, ensuring she and June would come face to face sooner rather than later. This meant, despite wanting to stay in Gilead, Serena merely left one den of snakes to enter another — especially when surrounded by people like the woman who introduced herself as Alanis. The Handmaid’s Tale’s newest character, aka “Mrs. Ryan Wheeler,” may seem like a blessing to Serena, but people aren’t always as they seem...
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Stars Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger Talk New Relationship Dynamics and 'No Mans Land' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has revealed some intriguing new relationship dynamics in its first few episodes, with June (Elizabeth Moss) finding herself aligned and divided in some surprising ways. Ahead of the new episodes, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with some of the cast, including Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, and Sam Jaeger, portraying U.S. government official Mark Tuello. During the conversation, we inquired about how the two characters navigate the show's ever-evolve social terrain, specifically, how Rita and June's relationship is progressing, and if Jaeger sees Mark as the series' most "gray area" character.
Elite Daily
Here’s Why Dixie Keeps Her Relationship With Noah Offline
IMO, Dixie D’Amelio plus Noah Beck equals the most iconic TikTok couple ever. Since they confirmed their relationship on Oct. 6, 2020, the couple has shared plenty of moments with their followers. But after their one year anniversary post, they decided to take their relationship offline, and both influencers stopped posting couple pics and vids on social media. Naturally, breakup speculation followed, but according to D’Amelio, it’s unfounded. On Sept. 28, D’Amelio explained why she prefers to keep her romance with Beck offline — and her reasoning makes so much sense.
Does Reasonable Doubt release weekly episodes or is it a binge-watch?
Looking for a new drama to dive into? The recently-released crime-drama series, Reasonable Doubt, can be found streaming on Hulu right now. The Onyx Collective-produced show is about “a fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles bucks the justice system and gets judged for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law.” Reasonable Doubt is the first series produced by the Disney-owned content brand which produces shows and movies from people of color and other underrepresented voices in Hollywood.
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes
The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour Will Make Your Teen Self Scream
Demi Lovato is officially back on the road. On Sept. 22, the “29” singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, embarked on the North American leg of their Holy Fvck tour. These photos of their first show in Sacramento prove they’re having a rocking time on stage.
EW.com
Dark creators tease the mysteries behind their new mind-bending Netflix series 1899
Fans of Netflix's twisty time travel series Dark will be happy (although perhaps not surprised) to hear that creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's followup, 1899, is a real mind-bender. The former show, after all, spawned a worldwide cult following of fans eager to untangle Dark's knots, and the...
