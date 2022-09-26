Read full article on original website
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
Heart-stopping Moment Chihuahua Slides Into Lion Enclosure Goes Viral
According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua are tiny dogs with huge personalities, with a big-dog attitude.
Golden Retriever's 'Hectic' Morning Routine to Wake up Owners Goes Viral
"Would trade my cell phone alarm for that any day," wrote one TikToker of George's actions, while his owner "wouldn't change it for a thing!!"
Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton, an accessories collection for dogs
As well as recording Puppy Love, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton once sang about working nine til five but it would appear she's been putting in some overtime too. For as well as also being an actress and philanthropist, she's launched a new clothing and accessories line for dogs called Doggy Parton (opens in new tab). What else?
pethelpful.com
Video of Excited Labrador Going Out to Visit His Duck Friends in the Rain Is Full of Joy
We simply can't get over a video on TikTok, which shows how excited one Chocolate Lab was to go outside in the rain. It wasn't because little Ollie wanted to jump in some puddles — it was because of his favorite group of ducks. You read that right! Check out how excited he was in the video below.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Senior Golden Retriever Greeting Old Neighbor Every Morning Melts Hearts
A video highlighting the sweet friendship between an 11-year-old golden retriever and her elderly neighbor has been giving viewers that warm fuzzy feeling inside. Maisy's bond with Richard, a 90-year-old resident of a nearby retirement village, first caught the eye after the dog's owner shared a selection of clips to TikTok under the handle mspeelhmb.
German Shepherd's adorable playtime with toddler best friend will melt your heart
A TikTok video shared by Jessica Berlin (astorsmom (opens in new tab)) in which a German Shepherd shares noisy playtime with a toddler has gone viral both on and off the video sharing app. With over 38 million views on TikTok, it is easy to see why German Shepherds are such popular family dogs.
Husky Howls Along With Cartoon Dogs From 'Favorite Movie' In Adorable Video
Zeus can be seen howling along during a particular scene from a recently released Disney hit.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hounds' Reactions to Mom Giving Them New Toys Are Filled With Pure Joy
Siblings love fighting over toys. One sibling could be playing with a toy and as soon as they see the other sibling with a different toy, the fighting begins. Siblings always want what the other one has. We don't know why, that's just the way it works and well, that's how it goes for dogs too.
12 best dog toys to banish boredom and entertain energetic pups
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. Finding the best dog toys for an active pup can be a bit of a lifesaver. When your dog is engaged with toys and games, they will be more relaxed, better behaved and healthier – not to mention less likely to chew up your clothes and furniture.
Elite Daily
McDonald's Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Is Like An Adult Happy Meal
McDonald’s is known for teaming up with A-listers to create seriously buzz-worthy meals (looking at you, Saweetie Meal and Mariah Menu), but the brand’s latest collab is about to be its biggest yet. On Monday, Oct. 3, McDonald’s is rolling out its first-ever collab with the fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Don’t worry, your local Mickey D’s won’t be replaced with a clothing store, but your order is about to get a total upgrade, because McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market box is basically an adult Happy Meal.
Elite Daily
Oreo’s Snickerdoodle Flavor For The 2022 Holidays Looks So Festive
I’m not sure there will ever be a clear answer to when it’s acceptable to start listening to holiday music, but Oreo is about to make a case for Sept. 28. Even though Halloween still a month away, Oreo decided to preview a holiday treat called the Snickerdoodle Oreo — and if the limited-edition seasonal flavor doesn’t make you want to deck the halls, IDK what will. Here’s what you need to know about the new Oreo Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies, including what makes them festive AF, before the flavor hits stores next month.
Elite Daily
Halloween 2022 Nail Trends Include Black French Tips & Ghosts
With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Bring Toys to You: The Cute and Silly Reason
Dogs are often called “man’s best friend.” Why is this? One reason may be that dogs are such silly creatures. They make us laugh with their antics, and they’re always there for a cuddle when we need it. But one of the things that dogs do...
Elite Daily
Adam & Behati Held Hands Amid Those Cheating Accusations
It looks like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are working things out together — just like Levine said they would. ICYMI, after cheating accusations surfaced on TikTok, Levine took to Instagram on Sept. 20 to clear the air. According to him, he “did not have an affair,” but definitely “crossed a line” by flirting with other women. He added, “[Prinsloo and I] will get through it and we will get through it together.” So far, it seems like Levine was right. Though Prinsloo hasn’t commented on the accusations yet herself, they were spotted out together, holding hands, on Sept. 21. And yet according to a body language expert, it might not be quite that simple. Apparently, there were some signs in Prinsloo and Levine’s body language — including *that* handhold — that hint at lingering tension.
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon's Season 1, Episode 7 Promo Begins With A Funeral
House of the Dragon has reached the second half of Season 1 — and jumped forward in time 10 years. During that time, Rhaenyra and Alicent had children, Viserys’ health worsened, and Daemon took off for Pentos with his new wife to avoid all the political drama. And in the most significant change, Rhaenyra and Alicent have gone from teenagers to women, with whole new actors playing the roles. But in the House of the Dragon’s Season 1, Episode 7 promo, all that takes a back seat to the massive drama to come.
