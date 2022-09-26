CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
6-3-9
(six, three, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
2-3-0
(two, three, zero)
Daily 4
9-5-3-5
(nine, five, three, five)
Daily Derby
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.70
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.70)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
Fantasy 5
07-09-22-23-36
(seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
