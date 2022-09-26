Read full article on original website
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20 years, and say this is the worst they have seen. “Everything just kind of became the worst case scenario,” said Brook Stephens. Fort...
Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian. KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The crews...
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Ky. crews heading south after Ian months after Fla. responders helped with flood cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky rescue and recovery crews are preparing to head south once Hurricane Ian passes, and some of these responders are returning the favor after crews from Florida came to the commonwealth just two months ago. On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear tweeted he authorized the Kentucky National...
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
Kentucky officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders said there is another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Andy Beshear and others announced the launch of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky experienced staggering overdose numbers...
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
WYMT remembers Jim Matney one year after his death
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On September 28, 2021, the Eastern Kentucky mountains lost a pair of wings. The wings of a cardinal and an eagle became the wings of an angel when coach jim matney died that day. The legendary leader touched so many lives from his football players and...
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
