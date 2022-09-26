ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey County, KY

wymt.com

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Wedding
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
wymt.com

Kentucky officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders said there is another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Andy Beshear and others announced the launch of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky experienced staggering overdose numbers...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WYMT remembers Jim Matney one year after his death

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On September 28, 2021, the Eastern Kentucky mountains lost a pair of wings. The wings of a cardinal and an eagle became the wings of an angel when coach jim matney died that day. The legendary leader touched so many lives from his football players and...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
TAMPA, FL

