Watauga County, NC

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
wataugaonline.com

North Carolina Prepares for Remnants of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH – North Carolina is preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Governor Cooper reminds residents that now is the time to complete their personal preparations. “While we don't yet know exactly how this storm will impact our state,...
ENVIRONMENT
State
North Carolina State
County
Watauga County, NC
State
West Virginia State
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
ENVIRONMENT
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Declares State of Emergency As Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Carolinas

Category 4 Hurricane Ian just made landfall on the western coast of Florida as one of the largest storms to ever hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is now predicting the storm to decrease in strength as it moves across Florida, then increase in strength over the Atlantic before swinging back into South Carolina on it’s way toward Charlotte as a Tropical Storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
GEORGIA STATE
