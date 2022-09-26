Read full article on original website
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
wataugaonline.com
North Carolina Prepares for Remnants of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH – North Carolina is preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Governor Cooper reminds residents that now is the time to complete their personal preparations. “While we don't yet know exactly how this storm will impact our state,...
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Declares State of Emergency As Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Carolinas
Category 4 Hurricane Ian just made landfall on the western coast of Florida as one of the largest storms to ever hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is now predicting the storm to decrease in strength as it moves across Florida, then increase in strength over the Atlantic before swinging back into South Carolina on it’s way toward Charlotte as a Tropical Storm.
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
Raleigh News & Observer
Hurricane Ian could hit NC later this week. Here’s how to prepare for the storm.
Here are early predictions on how much rain the state could see.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
WSLS
“In the Cone” - What does it mean to be in the hurricane forecast cone?
ROANOKE, Va. – Each hurricane season, you notice our weather team posting graphics and maps of the hurricane forecast cone. In case you don’t know what it means, we’re here to help!. What does the cone mean?. This map was developed by NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
Tennessee volunteers already in Florida as Hurricane Ian looms
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the Gulf Coast braces for landfall of Hurricane Ian, some local volunteers are already on the ground getting shelter and supplies in place. The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee said they sent three people to Florida to help get evacuation shelters prepared before the hurricane makes landfall. The local […]
