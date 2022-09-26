ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky Lines

02-06-11-16-17-21-28-31

(two, six, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Megabucks

06-07-16-25-36-39

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $6,600,000

Pick 4 10PM

0-8-4-7

(zero, eight, four, seven)

Pick 4 1PM

1-0-6-7

(one, zero, six, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

6-6-8-2

(six, six, eight, two)

Pick 4 7PM

1-3-2-9

(one, three, two, nine)

Powerball

13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000

Win for Life

21-30-34-36

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself, a federal prosecutor’s office said. Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan funding representative, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV’s office. In 2021, Alsip caused two wire transfers from a Victory Mortgage business account to be made into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband, the release said. Alsip was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months. She pleaded guilty in June.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The storm surge flooded a hospital’s lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. Poliquin’s campaign on Tuesday called on Golden to return a contribution of $667 from Julie Packard, the executive director of Seafood Watch. Seafood Watch, which is based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California that Packard helped found, added American and Canadian lobster to its “red list” of seafood species to avoid this summer because of the risk fishing gear poses to endangered whales. Poliquin’s camp said that listing has caused economic hardship for fishermen in Maine, where most of the U.S.’s domestic lobster comes to the docks. “Seafood Watch’s warning to consumers to avoid Maine lobster, on top of forty-year high inflation and fuel prices have gouged Maine lobstermen’s paychecks,” said Roy Matthews, a Poliquin spokesperson.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
The Associated Press

New US attorney for west Tennessee gets sworn in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — West Tennessee has a new top federal prosecutor. Kevin Ritz was sworn in Wednesday as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, according to a Department of Justice news release. The district includes the cities of Memphis and Jackson, in addition to a swath of mostly rural counties west of the Tennessee River. Ritz, who is from Memphis, was nominated by President Joe Biden on July 29. Ritz was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Sept. 22, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Megabucks#Win For Life
The Associated Press

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The lawyer for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on Wednesday asked a judge to free him and played a recording of her client saying he is now dedicated to nonviolence and wants only to “return home to my brother and live the rest of our days in peace.” Sirhan, 78, has spent 54 years in prison. In a 3 1/2-minute message played during a news conference held by his lawyer, he said he feels remorse every day for his actions. “To transform this weight into something positive, I have dedicated my life to self-improvement, the mentoring of others in prison on how to live a peaceful life that revolves around nonviolence,” he said. “By doing this, I ensure that no other person is victimized by my actions again and hopefully make an impact on others to follow.” It was the first time Sirhan’s voice had been heard publicly since a televised parole hearing in 2011, before California barred audio or visual recordings of such proceedings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Cure Rare Disease Acquires Laboratory Space for New Headquarters in Connecticut

WOODBRIDGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a clinical-stage nonprofit biotechnology company, has acquired its first laboratory space at 4 Research Drive in Woodbridge, Connecticut, where the organization will relocate its headquarters and expand its research and development operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005008/en/ Photo of 4 Research Drive facility (Photo: Business Wire)
WOODBRIDGE, CT
The Associated Press

Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River. Officials say only the pilot was on board. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels told WNAX radio the aircraft was destroyed on impact. Nickels says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate because of the fatality.
YANKTON, SD
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Jonson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He’s trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has gone in a safer direction, cultivating an image as a nonthreatening defender of the middle class with TV ads showing him hitting baseballs, delivering pizzas to children and shopping for groceries. Their race is one of a handful around the country that could decide control of the Senate next year, and the only one with an incumbent Republican seeking reelection in a state carried by President Joe Biden. It’s also shaping up as the kind of razor-close finish that’s become common in Wisconsin, where Donald Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and then lost to Biden by about the same margin two years ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state lawmaker who pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem billed the campaign promise Wednesday as “the largest tax cut in South Dakota’s history,” saying it would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.” But Smith said the campaign promise was “just another example of Gov. Noem trying to manipulate the voters of South Dakota by proposing a policy she clearly didn’t believe in and is doing it for her political gains at this moment.”
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy