OR Lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky Lines
02-06-11-16-17-21-28-31
(two, six, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Megabucks
06-07-16-25-36-39
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $6,600,000
Pick 4 10PM
0-8-4-7
(zero, eight, four, seven)
Pick 4 1PM
1-0-6-7
(one, zero, six, seven)
Pick 4 4PM
6-6-8-2
(six, six, eight, two)
Pick 4 7PM
1-3-2-9
(one, three, two, nine)
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Win for Life
21-30-34-36
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)
