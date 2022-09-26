ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
07-17-28-39-41
(seven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $34,500
Lotto America
21-22-24-46-51, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $24,110,000
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-21-27, Lucky Ball: 11
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
Pick 3 Night
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
Pick 4 Day
3-3-6-7
(three, three, six, seven)
Pick 4 Night
0-8-4-5
(zero, eight, four, five)
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Weekly Grand
05-07-18-19-23
(five, seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
