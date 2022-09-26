WY Lottery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cowboy Draw
06-14-28-30-34
(six, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $815,000
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-21-27, Lucky Ball: 11
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
