MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
Restaurant temporarily shuttered after rodent video goes viral
After a Facebook user posted a video that showed a rodent crawling through a container of rice Saturday, Stella’s Fish Café in Minneapolis, Minn., announced a temporary closure.
twincitieslive.com
TCL in Your Town, Anoka, October 28th
The week of October 24th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Anoka. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this town – then on Friday, October 28th, 201 Tavern, is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
$60M overhaul to give downtown Minneapolis stormwater tunnel another century of use
MINNEAPOLIS -- Under the streets of downtown Minneapolis, crews have been working for about a year to build new infrastructure to stand up to our changing climate. A new $60 million stormwater tunnel project will run parallel to the existing system under Washington Avenue between Nicollet Mall and Chicago Avenue. In this Next Weather Investigates, WCCO went underground to get a look at the solution that should last for another hundred years. On the surface, downtown Minneapolis looks a lot different than it did 100 years ago. But below the city, parts of it didn't ... until now.As we say...
Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close its doors
Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis, which has been open for almost seven years, will close its doors on Saturday . The brewery, which first opened in November of 2015 at 1121 Quincy St. NE., announced the closure on Instagram Tuesday. “The time has come to close the doors...
Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!
Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
Eater
A City Ordinance Might Force Two of Minneapolis’s Best Barbecue Trucks Out to the Suburbs
Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue announced Saturday that an order by the city of Minneapolis could potentially drive both businesses — two of the Twin Cities’ best barbecue operations — out to the suburbs, or elsewhere. Both Animales and Boomin Barbecue run offset smokers — massive, barrel-like...
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Woodbury, MN one of Fortune's top 25 places to live
Fortune’s rankings put a particular focus on families who are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents.
Stillwater mourns pirate restaurateur Shawn Smalley
STILLWATER, Minn. – People in Stillwater are mourning the loss of their most animated citizen.Shawn Smalley was known as the town pirate. He ran a popular downtown restaurant that was featured in the Food Network several times, and named Best in Minnesota by WCCO viewers.Chef Smalley had a seizure and passed away at just 45. Now the town is mourning its spirited hero.His brother Shawn Whitaker explains why his brother always dressed as a pirate."He's just always been like that," Whitaker said. "That outlaw sort of persona, you know. And a lot of people think he's like larger than life...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus
MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
