MINNEAPOLIS -- Under the streets of downtown Minneapolis, crews have been working for about a year to build new infrastructure to stand up to our changing climate. A new $60 million stormwater tunnel project will run parallel to the existing system under Washington Avenue between Nicollet Mall and Chicago Avenue. In this Next Weather Investigates, WCCO went underground to get a look at the solution that should last for another hundred years. On the surface, downtown Minneapolis looks a lot different than it did 100 years ago. But below the city, parts of it didn't ... until now.As we say...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO