Missouri woman admits fraudulent PPP loan attempts while awaiting embezzlement sentence
(The Center Square) – A Missouri woman awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzling $727,000 admitted to fraudulently applying for three federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $40,823, according to U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. Christen Diane Schulte of Franklin County pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud,...
Missouri may turn to private company for prison food service
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is considering putting a private company in charge of serving meals to Missouri prison inmates. Against the backdrop of low pay and high turnover rates among state workers, the Missouri Department of Corrections issued a request earlier this month for companies to submit proposals to cook and serve three meals a day to the state’s 23,500 inmates.
Longhorned tick found in Missouri, researchers worry about agriculture impact
The longhorned tick, first documented in eastern Russia, has been found in northern Missouri for the first time. According to a news release from the MU News Bureau, the longhorned tick has cost millions of dollars in agricultural revenue for cattle ranchers. The tick was first found last June in Green County and has now been found this August in Linn County. It causes weight loss in cattle, which creates issues for Missouri’s agricultural industry.
Tropical Weather Florida
Texas sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. (The Center Square) – Texas is sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. What appears to be a Category 3 hurricane is growing in strength and expected to cause widespread damage. Multiple counties are under evacuation orders and 2.5 million people have already evacuated.
New poll: New York Democrats losing independents, third-party voters
(The Center Square) – A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Wednesday shows Democrats losing support from New York independent and third-party voters. There are some issues on which those likely voters still find common ground with Democrats, including 63% who oppose the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year to overturn a constitutional right to an abortion.
