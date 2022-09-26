The longhorned tick, first documented in eastern Russia, has been found in northern Missouri for the first time. According to a news release from the MU News Bureau, the longhorned tick has cost millions of dollars in agricultural revenue for cattle ranchers. The tick was first found last June in Green County and has now been found this August in Linn County. It causes weight loss in cattle, which creates issues for Missouri’s agricultural industry.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO