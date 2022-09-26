Read full article on original website
Related
How a Successful EPA Effort to Reduce Climate-Warming ‘Immortal’ Chemicals Stalled
When Sally Rand, a former EPA official, used to meet with industry executives to discuss an obscure, but incredibly potent and long-lived group of greenhouse gases, she knew how to get their attention. “I call[ed] them ‘the immortals,’” Rand said. “It sort of resonated. It’s like, look, every time it...
INNIO’s Waukesha Brand Approved as Member of EPA’s Natural Gas STAR Program
WAUKESHA, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- INNIO’s Waukesha Gas Engines Inc. today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Natural Gas STAR Program. In joining the program as an Equipment and Service Provider, INNIO becomes part of a distinguished group of businesses that facilitates methane emission reduction technologies and activities while communicating successes and lessons learned to employees and other members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005113/en/ INNIO’s Waukesha Gas Engines, Inc. has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Natural Gas STAR Program, a distinguished group of businesses facilitating methane emission reduction technologies and processes.
‘A much-needed step’: The EPA creates a new environmental justice office
The Biden administration announced a new environmental justice initiative over the weekend, with $3 billion in block grants to go to communities and neighborhoods hard hit by pollution. Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights will have...
bloomberglaw.com
‘Shortcut’ Claims Against EPA Ozone Rule Draw Judges’ Skepticism
Energy and manufacturing companies took aim at the Environmental Protection Agency’s revised Cross-State Air Pollution Rule in front of a federal appeals panel Wednesday, arguing the agency cut corners in finalizing the measure. Midwest Ozone Group, an affiliation of power companies and other organizations, squared off with the EPA...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Judge Tosses Air Permits For $9.4 Billion Louisiana Plastics Plant￼
Citing a litany of failures by Louisiana environmental regulators, including their analyses of environmental justice and climate impacts, a state judge has thrown out the air permits for a giant plastics manufacturing complex to be located 55 miles west of New Orleans. The decision is another major blow to the...
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
eenews.net
California weighs a ban on gas heaters
The California Air Resources Board will vote on a plan Thursday that would trigger the rulemaking process for various regulations to reduce air pollution — including one requiring the sale of only zero-emissions space and water heaters by 2030. Fill out the form to read the full article. By...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
bicmagazine.com
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
‘Polluters must pay’: UN chief calls for windfall tax on fossil fuel companies
Countries should impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and divert the money to vulnerable nations suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis, the United Nations secretary general has urged. António Guterres said that “polluters must pay” for the escalating damage caused by heatwaves, floods, drought and other climate impacts,...
Advisory: Story on U.S. ethanol plant emissions is withdrawn
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Reuters is withdrawing a Sept. 8 article that compared carbon emissions from U.S. ethanol plants and oil refineries because of its flawed interpretation of data on ethanol-plant pollution and fuel-production capacity. That led to inaccurate estimates of carbon emissions for individual ethanol plants named in the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eenews.net
Without Manchin deal, can U.S. develop enough clean energy?
Environmentalists cheered when Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposed permitting reforms collapsed Tuesday evening. But when the bill failed, so did its climate silver lining: a one-stop shop for permitting long-range transmission lines. The West Virginia Democrat’s proposal would have greenlit a 300-mile natural gas pipeline, set deadlines on federal environmental...
natureworldnews.com
Recent Analysis Finds Housing Constructed of Wood Rather Than Standard Steel and Concrete Might Save More Tons of CO2 Emissions Until 2100
A recent analysis by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research suggested that housing a growing population in dwellings constructed of wood rather than standard steel and concrete might save more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions until 2100. This represents around 10% of the remaining carbon budget for...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
‘Reckless emissions’: Nord stream gas leaks prompt concerns for climate
Leaks in two natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea have sparked concern over the potential impact of escaping gas on the climate.The pipelines that run underwater from Russia to Germany carry natural gas - the main component of which is methane, a powerful contributor to global heating.Leaks were discovered in the pipelines on Tuesday after seismologists reported explosions that rattled the Baltic Sea. The European Union on Wednesday said all available information indicates that they were the result of a “deliberate act,” although it did not assign blame.As the leaks sparked alarm among the diplomatic community, so too...
Scientists urge top publisher to withdraw faulty climate study
A fundamentally flawed study claiming that scientific evidence of a climate crisis is lacking should be withdrawn from the peer-reviewed journal in which it was published, top climate scientists have told AFP. Appearing earlier this year in The European Physical Journal Plus, published by Springer Nature, the study purports to review data on possible changes in the frequency or intensity of rainfall, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts and other extreme weather events. The peer-reviewed paper by four Italian scientists appeared in January 2022 in one of the more than 2,000 journals published by Springer Nature, one of the most prestigious science publishers in the world.
eenews.net
Meet Richard Revesz, Biden’s choice for rules czar
The White House has chosen a regulatory review chief who has spent decades analyzing the real-world impacts of executive rulemaking. Richard Revesz, who was nominated this month to head the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, has published multiple volumes on how the government can measure the costs and benefits of its rulemakings. The New York University law professor and founder of the Institute for Policy Integrity also is an expert on environmental litigation — an important attribute given the role a conservative Supreme Court now plays in shaping regulatory policy.
BBC
Jersey appoints first energy and climate change minister
The government of Jersey has appointed its first energy and climate change minister. Deputy Hilary Jeune will focus on the island's carbon reduction and reaching net-zero by 2050. Ms Jeune will also represent the island at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in November. Minister for the Environment, Deputy...
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef industry’s better genetics reduce carbon emissions
“General genetic improvement in the North American beef herd is doing a good job of improving emissions intensity. Improving profitability and production efficiency through genetic selection is doing a good job for the carbon footprint of beef,” explained John Crowley, a consultant with AbacusBio Ltd. Crowley was a featured speaker during the 2022 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Symposium June 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.
Comments / 0