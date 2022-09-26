ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

'Scared To Die': Emaciated Inmate Remains In Prison As Health Deteriorates

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgTb9_0iB6BAIu00
Photo: Getty Images

The family of the Alabama inmate who appeared to be emaciated and malnourished in photos that went viral says the man is "scared to die" as he remains behind bars and untreated.

Last week, Kassie Vaughan shared disturbing photos she received of her brother Kastellio Vaughan appearing to be in dire need of medical treatment at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

"My brother's health is rapidly declining. As you can see in these photos he is extremely malnourished. In these particular photos he cannot walk nor stand he is weak and vulnerable," Kassie wrote in a Facebook post , begging for help.

The inmate's sister said Friday (September 23) that she hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt , noting that the family was seeking "medical help" and "not a release."

According to jail records , Kastellio is serving a 20-year sentence on charges of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and burglary.

Merritt said in a press release that Kastellio had "a portion of his intestines" removed during surgery last month due to gunshot wounds he suffered before going to prison.

Kastellio's family believes he was put back into the general population at Elmore Correctional Facility hours after he was released from the hospital.

"Due to inadequate facilities, abuse, and medical neglect, Vaughan's medical condition rapidly deteriorated," Merritt alleged. "Vaughan is believed to have lost 75 lbs of body weight in less than a month. Vaughan surgical scars were exposed to unsanitary conditions and were possibly infected."

On Monday (September 26), "the family and attorneys of Kastellio Vaughn" provided an emergency update to Shaun King on his condition.

"We were able to get his family in to visit him yesterday," an update shared on Instagram reads. "His condition is TERRIBLE. He was filthy and literally bleeding."

The inmate's sister told King that Kastellio is still not receiving medical care.

“He is wearing a pamper & cannot walk. He has to depend on the other inmates to get food from cafeteria and to change him. His clothes were filthy. His feet are the size of footballs. When pressing my hand on his feet the imprint of my hands stay on his feet. He is concerned and doesn’t want it to result in amputation," Kassie said.

"He [Kastellio] told me that he scared to die inside the prison and we broke down crying together and I gave him a hug and told him I’m doing everything in my power.”⁣

However, the Alabama Department of Corrections previously refuted the family's claims in a statement provided to AL.com, saying that Kastellio was receiving appropriate medical care.

"He is assigned to Elmore Correctional Facility (CF) but is currently housed at Staton Medical Observation Unit. ADOC's Office of Health Services has fully investigated his situation from a clinical perspective, and he has been offered all necessary treatment for his condition," the department said. "Also, he has been in touch with his family to update them on his situation."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 147

Patricia Ensey
2d ago

This is horrible and cruel and neglect, please get this human being the medical care and help he urgently needs and also make sure the man has very adequate meals and necessary conveniences with his medical situation, and also why has not care and medical and humane treatment been already given to this human being .

Reply(7)
49
Christy
2d ago

just because people commit a crime and are in jail or prison dont mean they deserve less the adequate treatment

Reply(11)
90
Tina Norwood Smith
2d ago

They do not care about the people they have in the jails. I have been dealing with my son getting heptatis b while in Calhoun county. they have told him there's no we're for him to go because he's in jail. just because they did wrong they are paying for it an if they have medical issues they should be addressed the same as was not in there. I have called an called an aemailed people but hasn't done any good. we go to court tomorrow an beleive me this mother go be there raising hella out it all. peoe need to come forward that have experienced the same issues an maybe something can be done about it. there rights are being violated. you bet the wouldn't let this happen to any of there family are they would be doing the same.

Reply
16
Related
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun King
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

Police Searching for Man Who Dismembered Girlfriend and Placed Remains Inside Suitcases

The New York Police Department is on the search for a 23-year-old man who is a suspect in the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman. On Friday, police named the boyfriend as a “person of interest” after Dasia Johnson was found dismembered and stuffed inside two suitcases in her Brooklyn apartment, NY Daily News reported. The boyfriend was allegedly last seen leaving the victim’s Linwood St. home in Cypress Hills with a duffel bag right before the building’s security guard made the grisly discovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Inmate
Oxygen

Medical Examiner Testifies 15-Month-Old Girl Was Alive When She Was Shoved Into Trash Can

Tennessee prosecutors presented evidence against a mother that they say proves her toddler was not accidentally killed but intentionally murdered. A medical examiner testified Friday that 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell had been alive when she was “tightly” wrapped in a fleece blanket and shoved upside down into a trash can, where she was later discovered by investigators.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy