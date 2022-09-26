ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahutes.com

Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game

SALT LAKE CITY—It's Homecoming Week for the University of Utah, as the 12th-ranked Utes (3-1) welcome the 3-1 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arrive early and be in your seats to get loud and create the home-field advantage when the Utes take the field before kickoff for this Pac-12 showdown!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Football
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#American Football#Asu Football#The Sun Devil
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
lehifreepress.com

Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos

The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy