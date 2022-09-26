Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
utahutes.com
Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game
SALT LAKE CITY—It's Homecoming Week for the University of Utah, as the 12th-ranked Utes (3-1) welcome the 3-1 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arrive early and be in your seats to get loud and create the home-field advantage when the Utes take the field before kickoff for this Pac-12 showdown!
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over ASU
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Arizona State.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
RELATED PEOPLE
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lehifreepress.com
Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos
The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
ksl.com
Utah man gets 4 years probation after pleading no contest to killing girlfriend
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was sentenced to four years of probation on Tuesday after entering a no contest plea last week to recklessly causing the death of his live-in girlfriend while he was drunk. Steven Howard Scruggs, 50, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, a...
kslnewsradio.com
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
Comments / 0