Southampton, NY

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in Holbrook this morning. S. Russell was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 7:10 a.m. The F550 then struck a 2005 Chevrolet van that was stopped at the intersection.
HOLBROOK, NY
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to girls at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two girls at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two girls who were present "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed

County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
Third Suspect Pleads Guilty to East Hampton Balenciaga Theft

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A third suspect has admitted to taking part in the brazen robbery of the luxury retail store Balenciaga in East Hampton in broad daylight in March. Jamal Johns, 26, pleaded guilty on September 20 at Suffolk County court to grand larceny,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time

“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. ​“I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident

2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
FAIRFIELD, CT
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
WOODBRIDGE, CT

