longisland.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in Holbrook this morning. S. Russell was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 7:10 a.m. The F550 then struck a 2005 Chevrolet van that was stopped at the intersection.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Register Citizen
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to girls at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two girls at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two girls who were present "if they wanted to see his gun."
News 12
Police determining if man charged with criminal contempt was seen searching neighbors' mail
A Suffolk County man was charged with criminal contempt, burglary and criminal mischief on Tuesday, police say. Suffolk County police tell News 12 that John Comple violated an order of protection by going into an apartment and spray-painting it. Police are investigating if Comple is the same person who was...
Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing 14-Year-Old From Massapequa
Police asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Long Island. Aiden Rodriguez was last seen at his home on Francine Drive North in Massapequa at about 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County Police Department reported. He was reported missing at about 6:50 a.m....
27east.com
Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed
County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
3 Busted In Spree Of Attempted Car Burglaries, Madison Police Say
Three suspects from Irvington were busted in a spree of attempted car burglaries throughout Madison, local police said. Officers responded to a report of three suspects trying to break into vehicles near Madison Plaza (300 Main St.) shortly after 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Madison Police said. Officers then...
danspapers.com
Third Suspect Pleads Guilty to East Hampton Balenciaga Theft
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A third suspect has admitted to taking part in the brazen robbery of the luxury retail store Balenciaga in East Hampton in broad daylight in March. Jamal Johns, 26, pleaded guilty on September 20 at Suffolk County court to grand larceny,...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
Man charged in deadly Nassau County house blaze: police
One person was killed and another was injured after a fire engulfed a Hempstead home early Monday.
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident
2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
Body found at Beacon Falls identified as missing person
Police have identified the body they found half a mile North of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road over the weekend.
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
Register Citizen
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash
GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
News 12
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
