Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in Holbrook this morning. S. Russell was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 7:10 a.m. The F550 then struck a 2005 Chevrolet van that was stopped at the intersection.

HOLBROOK, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO