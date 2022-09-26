Hailey Bieber Just Used a $22 Blush That Shoppers Say ‘Instantly’ Makes ‘Skin Glow’

Fall has officially begun and winter is right around the corner. As a Californian living in New York City, it’s safe to say, I’m panicking. The sun isn’t shining as much and it’s cold AF, which can sometimes leave my skin a bit dry and lackluster. To find a solution, I put on my detective cap and got searching. Luckily, I didn’t have to do much digging because Hailey Bieber, the queen of the “no makeup” makeup look , has both you and me covered.

It’s always a good day when the model uploads to her TikTok , and she just blessed viewers with another TikTok that shows her most recent fave products and how she applies them. One, in particular, caught my eye: Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush .

When winter conceals all the vitamin D you got over the summer, freshen up your face with this liquid blush. Shoppers say it immediately makes you appear more sun-kissed and glowy, and Hailey seems to agree.

She uses a unique method for applying the liquid blush and it definitely seems worth copying. The model blends the blush with the sold-out Rhode Skin Barrier Restore Cream . After swirling the two formulas together, she lightly taps the concoction onto her cheeks. She goes in with a brush at first and then follows it with her fingers. Doing so can help the products melt into the skin and look as natural and dewy as possible. If you haven’t been able to snag any rhode products, put Hailey’s method to the test with your own fave hydrating face cream or serum .

Try out the method for yourself with Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush , which you can shop for $22 at Sephora. It’s a small price to pay for effortlessly glowy skin like Hailey’s.

Cream and liquid products are popping off at the moment because they blend so smoothly and provide an extra dewy finish. So what makes this formula special, you might be asking? To start, it contains snow mushroom , reishi mushroom and hyaluronic acid . This trio of ingredients delivers deep hydration, leaving your skin plump and bouncy. There’s also plant-derived collagen to tackle visible signs of aging, like texture and elasticity.

The blush is buildable so you can keep it quite sheer or pack on additional layers for more color payoff.

Hailey isn’t the only person loving this liquid blush . With a 4.4-star overall rating, shoppers swear the product will give you a beautifully flushed complexion.

“I like a really subtle, “no makeup” look. This product is perfect for that,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s very sheer, but still gives my cheeks the prettiest sun-kissed, dewy look. It instantly made my skin glow!”

Another one wrote, “This is the most incredible makeup product I have ever used. It creates the most beautiful dewy glow, as well as [adds] a natural flush.”

Say no more—it’s in my cart and should be in yours, too. Don’t let the cold weather diminish your skin’s radiance this winter. Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush will help your complexion stay luminous and colorful all year round.