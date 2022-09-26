Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.

