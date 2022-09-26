Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
How Safe Is Mesa County From Costly Natural Disasters?
Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
nbc11news.com
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
nbc11news.com
Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
