Glade Park, CO

99.9 KEKB

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Real Estate
Colorado Business
Glade Park, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Grand Junction Would Spend $30K If We Won Cash?

Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Charlotte Martin
KJCT8

Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Safe Is Mesa County From Costly Natural Disasters?

Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

