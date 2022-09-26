Read full article on original website
brooklynvegan.com
Jack Terricloth (World/Inferno) tribute LP & shows announced – stream Jeff Rosenstock’s track
World/Inferno Friendship Society leader Jack Terricloth sadly and unexpectedly passed away last year at age 50, and now many musicians have come together for a 39-song tribute album and a series of memorial shows/events happening on and around Halloween. The tribute LP, titled Endless Possibility: A Tribute to Jack Terricloth, features Jeff Rosenstock, Worriers, Ted Leo, The Bouncing Souls, Catbite, The Slackers, The Unlovables, Hatrabbits, Nervous Triggers, Long Neck, Choked Up, Emilyn Brodsky, My Favorite, and more, as well as some tracks by Jack and World/Inferno themselves.
brooklynvegan.com
OSEES playing more Brooklyn shows in December (BV presale)
Were just in Brooklyn over the weekend for three shows, and they've now announced they'll be back in December to play two nights at Brooklyn Made on 12/16 and 12/17. Psychic Graveyard open the 12/16 show and Tea Eater open the 12/17 show. You can get tickets early for the...
brooklynvegan.com
Undeath, 200 Stab Wounds, Enforced & Phobophilic announce tour (BV presale for NYC)
Undeath are riding high off the strength of their widely-acclaimed death metal breakthrough It's Time... to Rise From the Grave, and they've now announced a fall co-headlining tour with fellow modern death metal greats 200 Stab Wounds. And it's a stacked quadruple bill with openers Enforced and Phobophilic. Things kick off in Cambridge on November 11, wrap up in Undeath's hometown of Rochester on December 18, and they'll hit Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin, Vegas, LA, Chicago, and much more in between. All dates are listed below.
brooklynvegan.com
Woods playing free Union Pool “Endless Summer Thunder” show this weekend
Woods just hosted the 2022 edition of the Woodsist Festival this past weekend in Accord, NY where they played Saturday alongside Bill Callahan, The Feelies, Guided by Voices, Pachyman, Myriam Gendron, and The Reds, Pinks & Purples. The band, who have members spread around the US these days, have just announced that they'll be sticking around the NYC area to play a free show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on Sunday, October 2. That's part of the venue's extended Endless Summer Thunder series and Bobbie Lovesong also plays. Doors are at 2 PM and everything is over and done with at 6 PM.
brooklynvegan.com
Pavement announce international museum exhibition (NYC this weekend)
Pavement have announced Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum, an art exhibition that will be on display this weekend in NYC at 475 Greenwich St. from September 29 - October 2, coinciding with their four Kings Theatre shows in Brooklyn, and will then travel to London and Tokyo before making a permanent home in the band's hometown of Stockton, CA.
