Woods just hosted the 2022 edition of the Woodsist Festival this past weekend in Accord, NY where they played Saturday alongside Bill Callahan, The Feelies, Guided by Voices, Pachyman, Myriam Gendron, and The Reds, Pinks & Purples. The band, who have members spread around the US these days, have just announced that they'll be sticking around the NYC area to play a free show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on Sunday, October 2. That's part of the venue's extended Endless Summer Thunder series and Bobbie Lovesong also plays. Doors are at 2 PM and everything is over and done with at 6 PM.

ACCORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO