In describing her father Ramon “Ray” Morales, his daughter Xylina said that he found community no matter where he went: at the gym, at work, and at the Forest Hills co-op where he served as board president. She said he likely would’ve found it at Fordham as well, if he had had the chance. Morales was ten weeks into his role as executive director of client services in Information Technology at the Rose Hill Campus when he died of heart failure at his Queens home on Sept. 9. He was 58 years old.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO