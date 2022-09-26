ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

talkbusiness.net

New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts

A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
ARTnews

Arkansas's FORMAT Festival Lives Up to Its Promise to Blend Music, Art, and Technology

Bentonville, Arkansas, may not ring a bell for most people, but this weekend the town hosted a major new music, art and technology festival: FORMAT. It shouldn’t be a surprise. Bentonville is the home of Walmart and, over the past ten years, the Walton family has done their utmost to invest in the rapidly growing region, from paving mountain biking trails to setting up Crystal Bridges, a world-class art museum. Why not bring a music, arts, and tech festival to town? The brainchild of creative house TRIADIC, led by Roya Sachs, Mafalda Millies, and Elizabeth Edelman, and their partner Charles...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Bentonville logistics CEO joins Forbes Business Council

Aayush Thakur, founder and CEO of Bentonville-based logistics technology startup FR8relay, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, a networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Thakur was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Thakur will also...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Bentonville, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Pottery on the Patio returns to Fayetteville

It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA. Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio. Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Yoga on the Glade, Pumpkin Patch and Chile Pepper Festival

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas in the next few weeks. An exhibition devoted to the vibrant, distinctive contemporary architecture and design practices of the American South is on display this semester on the University of Arkansas campus. The exhibit, called “A South Forty” is open now through December 16, so you have some time to see it. “A South Forty” features the design work of nearly 40 architecture practices. It was curated by the Fay Jones School working in collaboration with Modus Studio of Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
5NEWS

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Pea Ridge native riding out Ian in Fort Myers

The town of Pea Ridge is more than 1,300 miles from where Hurricane Ian is making landfall over Sanibel Island / Fort Myers Florida area, but one of Pea Ridge's former residents that now calls Fort Myers home is experiencing Ian’s full wrath. Working as an intensive care unit...
PEA RIDGE, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

