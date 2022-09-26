Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas in the next few weeks. An exhibition devoted to the vibrant, distinctive contemporary architecture and design practices of the American South is on display this semester on the University of Arkansas campus. The exhibit, called “A South Forty” is open now through December 16, so you have some time to see it. “A South Forty” features the design work of nearly 40 architecture practices. It was curated by the Fay Jones School working in collaboration with Modus Studio of Fayetteville.

