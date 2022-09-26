Read full article on original website
Around the Corner 9/28: UVA Football preparing for wet conditions vs Duke, couple players returning from injury, and basketball tip-off times released
Good morning all and thank you so very kindly for coming along for a ride through the world of Virginia Cavaliers sports on this fine Wednesday. Virginia DB Coen King is out against Duke, while two starters set to make return — Wahoos247. Safety Coen King is dealing with...
Why has Brennan Armstrong been struggling and what has to change for Virginia to be successful this season?
After an encouraging 2020 campaign, and a top tier 2021 season, Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has taken a major step back in 2022. Of course, some of the situation is out of his control. The offensive line has regressed from one of the top units in the conference to one of the worst. Armstrong has also been introduced to an entirely different system than what he was accustomed to for his first four years in the program. However, many of his intangibles that led to previous successes have simply disappeared.
Roundtable: What’s been the biggest disappointment for UVA Football so far this season?
Now that the Virginia Cavaliers are through the first third of the regular season and the team sitting at 2-2 with losses to the two power-five schools, we’re being pessimistic this evening and addressing what’s been the biggest disappointment for the ‘Hoos with the team. So, guys,...
WATCH: UVA basketball’s first preseason practice
With the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball season kicking off in just 41 days, the ‘Hoos are back on the practice court this week with the first preseason practice happening yesterday. As such, UVA released a (short) highlight video from the first day of work for Tony Bennett’s squad with Associate Head Coach and former Wahoo Jason Williford on the mic.
Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season
Tipoff times have been announced for all but four games on the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball schedule
Around the Pitch: Men take down #3 Syracuse, women stumble after big win
Welcome to Around the Pitch, our weekly roundup of Virginia Cavaliers soccer! Stay tuned every week for updates. Men pull off upset victory over #3 Syracuse in New York. The ‘Hoos entered their road contest against Syracuse as underdogs, facing a top-three team in the country. However, in a tightly-officiated game that saw nine total yellow cards, opportunity emerged for the Cavaliers once Syracuse’s Jeorgio Kocevski picked up his second yellow card in the 22nd minute and the Orange were forced to play the remaining 68 minutes down a man.
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Clark Elementary and Venable Elementary are the first schools being reviewed. The renaming process was started in October 2021, but was paused due to the search...
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
‘Oh no, you didn’t!’: Friend of Virginia Lottery jackpot winner couldn’t believe it
Katherine Moore was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend's car when she alerted her friend to the news, saying, "I think I just won the jackpot!"
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
