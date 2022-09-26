Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County organizes blood drive in response to Hurricane Ian
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are hosting a blood drive to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian. The blood drive will take place September 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport, Florida. Bay County Emergency Services Administrative Officer Brooke Powell says that donating blood is one of the best ways to help out.
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian local closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here are the current reported closures due to Hurricane Ian. We’ll continue to update this list with more closures as they are reported. Gulf Coast State College: Gulf/Franklin campus closed on 9/28-9/29, no services and operations at these campuses only. Gulf County Schools: all...
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College to close Gulf/Franklin campus due to hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After contact with local and regional emergency services, Gulf Coast State College will plan to close the Gulf/Franklin campus this week. According to the college, from Wednesday, September 28, to Thursday, September 29, there will be no college services or activities at this campus only.
Panama City teacher builds bond with autistic student
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When 9-year-old Clayton became Mrs. Butler’s student last year, they instantly clicked. “I love Clayton,” said Telinda Butler. “He is, always has been a soft spot for me because he is very similar to one of own grandchildren.” Clayton has autism. Learning new things can be challenging. However, when he […]
WJHG-TV
Local first responders ready to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In 2018 the Panhandle called for help after Hurricane Michael, and the call was answered. In March of 2022 Floridians answered the call again during local wildfires. Now is the chance for the Panhandle to return the favor. “The area that is getting hit right now...
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
franklincounty.news
County offices, schools to close Thursday, Friday
Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, residents of St. George Island and Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point are advised that a voluntary evacuation is in place. County commissioners voted unanimously to back a voluntary evacuation of these areas beginning Wednesday, and to close county offices Thursday and Friday, after hearing a report from Jennifer Daniels, coordinator of the emergency operations center, on details surrounding the upcoming arrival of Hurricane Ian, slated to make landfall somewhere around the Port Charlotte area on Wednesday afternoon.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center finally sees progress
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City residents said they thought this day would never come. Dozens gathered for a public workshop meeting Tuesday, where city leaders announced phase 1 of the new performing arts and events center was complete. For some residents, having just another center is not...
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
mypanhandle.com
Minimal impacts in the Panhandle from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that go on Thursday and Friday. The highest winds are...
wkgc.org
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind. Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WJHG-TV
ECP Airport leaders plan projects to battle backups
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is usually one of the quieter times of the year in Panama City Beach. But even though it’s technically off-season, it really doesn’t feel like it. Roads aren’t the only things getting backed up with traffic lately. Many traveling through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could tell you consistent crowds are causing backups.
WJHG-TV
MLK Rec Center moves in right direction
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center is making progress. Panama City Commissioners voted to start getting construction bids for the project at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s replacing the old center that was demolished a few weeks ago. The new rec center will be a...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and breezy night tonight in the panhandle w/overnight lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The winds will die down by Friday, but the nice weather will last through the weekend with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College receives grant to re-vamp pathways program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Going to college is considered a major step in life, but many college students aren’t sure of exactly what they want to study when they begin. “I had a general idea,” Abby Garvin, a student at Gulf Coast State College, said. “But I didn’t...
WJHG-TV
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
