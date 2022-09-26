PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and breezy night tonight in the panhandle w/overnight lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The winds will die down by Friday, but the nice weather will last through the weekend with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO