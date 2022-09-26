Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Time for a cat nap! Hilarious photos capture pets taking a rest wherever they can fit - from a mixing bowl to a steering wheel
Cats are known as some of the most elegant creatures in the animal kingdom, thanks to their good looks and grace. But as these images, shared by people from around the world and collated into a gallery by defused show, they aren't always the picture of decorum. Thanks to cats'...
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
Attention, Pet Lovers: These Washable Rugs Start at Just $37
This article is sponsored by Boutique Rugs. These items were selected from Boutique Rugs because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 best dog collars to keep your four-legged friend safe and stylish
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. More people are choosing to become dog owners than ever before, and although there’s no denying that splashing out on new dog toys is a whole lot of fun, there are plenty of practical accessories which require a little more decision making. Collars are a case in point.
ohmymag.co.uk
Is it okay to walk your cat on a leash? Here's what the experts say
Around 230,000 cats are killed as a result of road traffic accidents every year. But life in the deceitfully peaceful countryside where felines become easy targets for hungry wildlife is not much safer. A natural question is: how to keep kitties safe while still letting these freedom-loving creatures enjoy some...
If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You
When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
topdogtips.com
What To Bring When Boarding Your Dog?
As dog owners, we know how much we love our dogs. Unfortunately, there are some cases where we can't bring them along for travel or emergencies. This is where dog boarding comes in handy. Now you might be asking what to bring when boarding your dog. In this blog, we'll...
pethelpful.com
Couple Includes All 8 of Their Dogs in Their Wedding and We're So Into It
A woman on TikTok had two dreams for her wedding day: get married on a mountain and have all eight of her dogs involved in the nuptials. Really! TikToker @thewoofpacknc totally made that happen. And she was kind enough to share the results in a now-viral video online. With eight...
I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It
I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It. How my inner child thinks it’s 1985. Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.
topdogtips.com
11 Large Dog Clothes That Your Big Pet Needs This Fall and Winter
There is no need to limit dog fashion to the small dogs that fit inside purses; there's plenty of stylish clothing for dogs of all sizes. Obviously, small pups enjoy a larger variety and it can sometimes be difficult to find large dog clothes that fit your Golden Retriever or Great Dane, but luckily the trends are changing.
intheknow.com
7 brands that make stylish stuff for dogs, from leashes and sweaters to beds
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you have a dog that you consider...
Looking for the Right Pet For Your Family?
When you decide to add a pet to your family, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time! It is important for you to choose the right pet to complete your family. You need to make sure that you take the time to find the right pet, or you might not have a good experience. That being said, it does sound really difficult, though it doesn’t have to be that way.
Comments / 0