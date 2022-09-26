ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Sandman

Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
marthastewart.com

7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
E! News

Attention, Pet Lovers: These Washable Rugs Start at Just $37

This article is sponsored by Boutique Rugs.
The Independent

8 best dog collars to keep your four-legged friend safe and stylish

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. More people are choosing to become dog owners than ever before, and although there’s no denying that splashing out on new dog toys is a whole lot of fun, there are plenty of practical accessories which require a little more decision making. Collars are a case in point.
ohmymag.co.uk

Is it okay to walk your cat on a leash? Here's what the experts say

Around 230,000 cats are killed as a result of road traffic accidents every year. But life in the deceitfully peaceful countryside where felines become easy targets for hungry wildlife is not much safer. A natural question is: how to keep kitties safe while still letting these freedom-loving creatures enjoy some...
Scary Mommy

If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You

When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
topdogtips.com

What To Bring When Boarding Your Dog?

As dog owners, we know how much we love our dogs. Unfortunately, there are some cases where we can't bring them along for travel or emergencies. This is where dog boarding comes in handy. Now you might be asking what to bring when boarding your dog. In this blog, we'll...
topdogtips.com

11 Large Dog Clothes That Your Big Pet Needs This Fall and Winter

There is no need to limit dog fashion to the small dogs that fit inside purses; there's plenty of stylish clothing for dogs of all sizes. Obviously, small pups enjoy a larger variety and it can sometimes be difficult to find large dog clothes that fit your Golden Retriever or Great Dane, but luckily the trends are changing.
Shelley Wenger

Looking for the Right Pet For Your Family?

When you decide to add a pet to your family, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time! It is important for you to choose the right pet to complete your family. You need to make sure that you take the time to find the right pet, or you might not have a good experience. That being said, it does sound really difficult, though it doesn’t have to be that way.

