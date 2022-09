The October edition of the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club will look at “Cyberlife.” The free event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. “Cyberlife’ is a fun, interactive program that looks at how computer programs, including John Conway’s Life and Richard Dawkins’ The Blind Watchmaker, illustrate how simple sets of rules can lead to highly complex designs, including patterns capable of reproducing themselves.

