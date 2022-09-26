ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern US

A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. The tropical storm, known as Kay, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. Intensifying thunderstorms were ongoing near and just off the coast on Sunday, a sign that the system continues to develop.
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems

Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Watches Issued For Florida Keys Ahead of Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is currently in the Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to track near the Cayman Islands and western Cuba Monday into Tuesday. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida...
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
CBS San Francisco

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk

The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
