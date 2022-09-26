Read full article on original website
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern US
A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. The tropical storm, known as Kay, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. Intensifying thunderstorms were ongoing near and just off the coast on Sunday, a sign that the system continues to develop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea, Florida in forecast cone
Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico and the state of Florida, forecasters said. A Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center showed most of the Florida peninsula was in...
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian nearing landfall as “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in Florida
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian about 56 miles away from Charlotte Harbor....
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Watches Issued For Florida Keys Ahead of Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is currently in the Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to track near the Cayman Islands and western Cuba Monday into Tuesday. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida...
Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds
HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Category 5 hurricanes are rare. How does Ian compare to the worst storms?
Hurricane Ian's winds topped 155 mph, just shy of a catastrophic Category 5 status. But hurricanes of Category 5 intensity are rarely seen.
Phys.org
Ian could become 'catastrophic' Category 4 hurricane. NASA considers stashing rocket
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to rapidly gain strength Sunday while racing across the Caribbean toward Cuba and threatening a big hit to Florida's west coast later in the week. Ian was 540 miles southeast of Cuba early Sunday, cruising northwest at 12 miles an hour with 50 mph winds....
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk
The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
Comments / 0