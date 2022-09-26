Read full article on original website
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dogClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver alternative to police response needs more bandwidth, councilmember saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Ivy League transfers Jalen Gabbidon, Ethan Wright ready for new chapter with CU Buffs
Exactly zero Colorado basketball fans realized it at the time, but a game played on March 13 that was completely off the radar in the Rocky Mountains offered a glimpse of future reinforcements for the Buffaloes. In the championship game of the Ivy League tournament, Jalen Gabbidon’s Yale Bulldogs edged...
Colorado Daily
Point guard role in capable hands for CU Buffs men’s basketball with KJ Simpson, Julian Hammond III
It was a fairly innocuous play that unfolded at practice on Tuesday morning, yet it was one that showed Julian Hammond III all his offseason work might be paying off. During a scrimmage portion of the second official practice of the preseason for the Colorado men’s basketball team, Hammond drove toward the hoop just beyond the right side of the lane and gently tossed a running bank shot into the bucket. It might have been a routine play, but it displayed a facet Hammond hopes to improve this year as a sophomore.
Colorado Daily
Anthony Hankerson provides boost to Colorado Buffs’ backfield
On the second carry of his collegiate career, Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson was hit at the line of scrimmage and somehow kept his balance. He was hit three yards later and still remained on his feet. Then, he stiff-armed a UCLA defender to extend the play and eventually dove forward and stretched the ball across the line for a first down.
Colorado Daily
Colorado women’s basketball: Developing leadership key as Buffs begin practices
New NCAA rules allow basketball coaches to spend more time on the court with their players in the offseason. Still, there is a measure of excitement about the official start of preseason practices. “It definitely feels different,” CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne said. “(Day one) is different (from the...
Colorado Daily
Colorado football: Owen McCown embracing unexpected chance to start at QB for Buffs
On Sept. 18, the day after the Colorado football team was routed at Minnesota, 49-7, true freshman Owen McCown was called into the office of head coach Karl Dorrell. Three blowout losses prompted Dorrell to hand the keys of the offense to his 19-year-old, inexperienced third-string quarterback. “(Dorrell) just told...
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Buffs’ defense lacking consistency
When Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell watches his defense play, he sees a lot of good moments. There haven’t been enough of those good moments, however, to keep the Buffaloes in games this season. “Defensively, when we do things right and we get the calls right … and...
Colorado Daily
Colorado football: Owen McCown to get another start at QB for Buffs
Owen McCown wasn’t close to perfect on Saturday. Colorado’s true freshman quarterback mixed two touchdowns with two costly turnovers and was up and down in the Buffaloes’ 45-17 loss to UCLA. McCown did well enough, however, for head coach Karl Dorrell to finally commit to a starter.
hflamppost.com
Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament
With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
cobizmag.com
Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program
The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine
We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is? CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America." Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said. "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Colorado Daily
Atom Computing opens new Boulder facility
Atom Computing Inc. on Wednesday opened a new research and development facility in Boulder that the quantum computing company will use to house future generations of its computers. The facility is located in the Flatiron Park business park. Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Gov. Jared Polis; Missy Diehl, director...
