Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Point guard role in capable hands for CU Buffs men’s basketball with KJ Simpson, Julian Hammond III

It was a fairly innocuous play that unfolded at practice on Tuesday morning, yet it was one that showed Julian Hammond III all his offseason work might be paying off. During a scrimmage portion of the second official practice of the preseason for the Colorado men’s basketball team, Hammond drove toward the hoop just beyond the right side of the lane and gently tossed a running bank shot into the bucket. It might have been a routine play, but it displayed a facet Hammond hopes to improve this year as a sophomore.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Anthony Hankerson provides boost to Colorado Buffs’ backfield

On the second carry of his collegiate career, Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson was hit at the line of scrimmage and somehow kept his balance. He was hit three yards later and still remained on his feet. Then, he stiff-armed a UCLA defender to extend the play and eventually dove forward and stretched the ball across the line for a first down.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado football notes: Buffs’ defense lacking consistency

When Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell watches his defense play, he sees a lot of good moments. There haven’t been enough of those good moments, however, to keep the Buffaloes in games this season. “Defensively, when we do things right and we get the calls right … and...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado football: Owen McCown to get another start at QB for Buffs

Owen McCown wasn’t close to perfect on Saturday. Colorado’s true freshman quarterback mixed two touchdowns with two costly turnovers and was up and down in the Buffaloes’ 45-17 loss to UCLA. McCown did well enough, however, for head coach Karl Dorrell to finally commit to a starter.
BOULDER, CO
hflamppost.com

Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament

With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
DENVER, CO
Person
Tad Boyle
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
#Ivy League#Blazers#College Transfer#Uc Riverside#Cu
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is?  CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America."  Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said.  "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Atom Computing opens new Boulder facility

Atom Computing Inc. on Wednesday opened a new research and development facility in Boulder that the quantum computing company will use to house future generations of its computers. The facility is located in the Flatiron Park business park. Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Gov. Jared Polis; Missy Diehl, director...
BOULDER, CO

