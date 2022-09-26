Read full article on original website
Dan Stephan
2d ago
Clean up the gangs, drugs, shootings, especially in Canton. Other than that Stark County is a wonderful place to live.
Reply
2
Related
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27:. Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board. With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say. State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices. New poll finds Stark County residents less...
ideastream.org
Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board approved by city council
Akron will have an 11-member civilian police review board, now that city council approved an ordinance proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan. Activists who have been calling for police reform in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, however, are not satisfied with this plan. Akron NAACP President...
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
Execution date set for George Brinkman, convicted of killing Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to the...
ideastream.org
Akron City Council to vote on Mayor Dan Horrigan's proposed civilian police review board
Akron City Council will vote on Mayor Dan Horrigan’s proposal for a civilian police review board Monday night. The proposed 11-member review board would review complaints against Akron Police and provide input on the department’s trainings, policies and procedures. It would also create the Office of the Inspector...
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
I-Promise parents can now get two years of free college
The Lebron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.
ideastream.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
cleveland19.com
Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?. That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24. Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer...
University Hospitals Portage to end labor and delivery as services shift to UH Geauga Medical Center
RAVENNA, Ohio — University Hospitals has revealed plans to consolidate labor and delivery services from the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna to UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon. This means these health services will end at UH Portage Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2022. “Stresses on health care...
whbc.com
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
Akron mayor appoints AFD chief as new deputy mayor for public safety
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced his selection for the position of deputy mayor for public safety Monday morning, selecting Akron Fire Department Chief Clarence Tucker for the role.
Comments / 6