Stark County, OH

Dan Stephan
2d ago

Clean up the gangs, drugs, shootings, especially in Canton. Other than that Stark County is a wonderful place to live.

themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
cleveland19.com

Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?. That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24. Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer...
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
