mansionglobal.com
Apartment at Manhattan’s Historic Pierre Hotel to List for $11.25 Million
A high-floor apartment in Manhattan’s historic landmark Pierre Hotel is coming on the market Wednesday for $11.25 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located on the 27th floor of the 44-story tower, the corner residence has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a windowed dining room, a kitchen, and a large entertaining space with a wood-burning fireplace, according to the listing with Erin Boisson Aries of Douglas Elliman.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
They Couldn’t Turn the A/C to 68 at Their Swanky Hamptons Rental. Now They’re Suing.
A Manhattan attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, arguing that their summer vacation was ruined when the owners of their $10,000 Hamptons rental prevented them from lowering the air conditioner by two degrees. The plaintiffs, Toby Cohen and Jonathan Neman, say...
Internet Stunned by NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' Going For $650 Per Month
A man known for sharing videos touring people's apartments has recently shared a clip that went wildly viral showing what he said is the smallest apartment in New York City. Caleb Simpson posted the video to his account @calebwsimpson, where it was viewed more than 30 million times as viewers got a look inside Alaina Randazzo's $650 per month apartment located in midtown Manhattan.
Hybrid work is invading the suburbs as Citi’s CEO considers Connecticut and New Jersey offices to beat commute inflation
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Tired of long, annoying, and pricey commutes to the office?. Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, said the investment bank may have something in the works to...
mansionglobal.com
North of Toronto, a Lavish Mansion Asks C$14.5 Million
In King City, Ontario, an upscale community some 20 miles north of Toronto, a lavish family home has hit the market for C$14.5 million (US$10.55 million). Across its more than 15,000 square feet, the stone mansion—which was listed at the end of last week—has amenities to rival a hotel, and that’s exactly what the owners were going for.
CNBC
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a 1-bedroom rental in every U.S. state
In the U.S., rent is becoming increasingly unaffordable, especially for those who prefer not to live with roommates. In New York City, for instance, the average cost of a 1-bedroom rental has increased 46.7% year over year. And New York isn't even the state where renters need to earn the...
NYC Man Who Jumped From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Exec
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond, the New York Post reported. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet. Arnal had been accused in a federal class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders who claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit, according to the Daily Mail. However, it’s not clear if the chain’s problems or the legal accusations played any role in Arnal’s apparent suicide.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at New York Post
tripsavvy.com
New York City's Newest Hotel Is a Very Pricey Sanctuary in the Sky
One of New York City’s most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that’s no easy feat.
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Futures fall on growing worries of economic downturn
Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday on worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive interest-rate hikes by central banks and risks of a potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets.
Thrillist
New York Finalizes Plans for $7 Billion Penn Station Transformation
Penn Station could finally shed its reputation as a dingy dungeon, thanks to a new renovation plan that's finally received approval. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the MTA, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, just approved the contract for the massive project to a joint venture of architects of FXCollaborative, engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners.
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
